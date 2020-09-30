After President Trump and Joe Biden duked it out for an hour-and-a-half over topics such as Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo got in bed, put his head on his pillow, and thought about all the lives he saved by mandating that nursing homes accept patients with COVID-19.

Cuomo was interviewed by Finger Lakes News Radio on Wednesday and once again referred to that in-house study by his Department of Health clearing Cuomo of any contribution to New York’s astronomical fatality rate. While challenging local governments to crack down on mask mandates, Cuomo said, “I put my head on the pillow at night saying I saved lives, that’s how I sleep at night.”

Trending

They posted the audio.

Exit question:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusI saved livespillow