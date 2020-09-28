We’ve heard about as much about that report by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson about Hunter Biden’s business dealings from the mainstream media as we’ve heard about his newest grandchild from Joe Biden. We’re not surprised the media took a pass on that one — Joe Biden’s insisted it’s a conspiracy theory, and that’s good enough for them.

Maybe that’s why MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin used the leak of President Trump’s tax returns to bring up Trump’s “accusation” that Hunter Biden received $3.5 million in wire transfers from the wife of Moscow’s late mayor Yury Luzhkov.

Maybe Chris Wallace will bring this up at the debate Tuesday night since Trump seems to be as guilty as Biden in all this. And this doesn’t even touch Burisma.

