We’ve heard about as much about that report by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson about Hunter Biden’s business dealings from the mainstream media as we’ve heard about his newest grandchild from Joe Biden. We’re not surprised the media took a pass on that one — Joe Biden’s insisted it’s a conspiracy theory, and that’s good enough for them.

Maybe that’s why MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin used the leak of President Trump’s tax returns to bring up Trump’s “accusation” that Hunter Biden received $3.5 million in wire transfers from the wife of Moscow’s late mayor Yury Luzhkov.

Trump accused Hunter Biden of receiving millions from the wife of Moscow's late mayor Yury Luzhkov. But Trump himself sought business with Luzhkov's government in the 90s, according to press reports, SEC filings and comments made by Luzhkov last year. https://t.co/hvStJT4H8r — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 28, 2020

It's not an accusation. It was documented in a Senate committee report. There's evidence of the transaction. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 28, 2020

Hunter Biden received millions from the wife of Moscow's late mayor Yury Luzhkov. It's a fact. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 28, 2020

You….didn't read the report from Senate Homeland Security did you? The money trail is clear via the State Dept that YES, Hunter got over $3million from her. Trump stated a verifiable fact. — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) September 28, 2020

"accused" There is verifiable proof giblethead — Cly Matt Change (@EmJayHix) September 28, 2020

The Senate has the wire transfer Trump didn't accuse the Senate put it in their report and they have the freaking wire transfer. Why are you as a journalist providing cover to the Biden campaign and his son? — KarlaThere Were NO Russians (@KLomiglio) September 28, 2020

Not an accusation…. the wire transfer was real. it is proven. Sit down, be quiet. — Privateer007 👀 🇺🇸🇳🇿 (@Charles_Vane007) September 28, 2020

It is objectively not an “accusation” since it’s a documented thing that happened. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 28, 2020

It's a documented wire transfer…. — MJM128 (@MJM128) September 28, 2020

Im not sure a documented wire transfer counts as an accusation. — charity (@charitabee) September 28, 2020

Well, he literally did, so there's that. — BlueStateLibertarian (@Hub_Libertarian) September 28, 2020

Senior Producer using “accused”. Sure. Seems about right. — Brad (@Brad_Tufts) September 28, 2020

Hey @SirajAHashmi ☝️☝️☝️ "accused" 🤦‍♂️ — All Your Stupid Bastard Are Belong To Us (@BenignApathy) September 28, 2020

Is it an accusation if it happened? — ForeverABird (@ForTheBirds1521) September 28, 2020

Goodness, nearly 1,000,000 followers and can't differentiate between an accusation and a documented financial transfer. — HK 6687 (@Hongkonger66) September 28, 2020

Trump didn’t “accuse” Hunter Biden, he pointed out an objectively true fact. You can read all about it where journalism is still practiced. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 28, 2020

It’s not an accusation. It’s a documented wire transfer. Clown. https://t.co/uhXior60ky — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2020

And you know it's true because neither dad or son have said otherwise. — Where is Joe Hiden Today (@JoeyHidenBiden) September 28, 2020

Comparing a business deal to a bribe is really something. — My Three Sons (@MyThreeSons132) September 28, 2020

He was also just a citizen in the 90s — AmericanJuggernaut (@KainMarko2) September 28, 2020

1 was a businessman.

The other was the son ONLY of the Vice President. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 28, 2020

Hunter Biden's political corruption is obvious. How would these alleged efforts by Trump in the 90s be corrupt? — Gamma Emitter J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) September 28, 2020

1. It wasn't an accusation, it happened.

2. Trump wasn't connected to any political offices then, Hunter always has been through his dad. — Watjalukinat (@watjalukinat) September 28, 2020

These are completely two different things. — Kyle Heaton (@kheaton84) September 28, 2020

But is his accusation true? Shouldn't that matter? And a non-politician businessman in the 90s doing this is very different than the son of a sitting Vice President doing this. — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) September 28, 2020

“In the 90’s,”. Trump sure playing the long game on this! — Christine Breasbois (@ChristineBreas1) September 28, 2020

The story isn't that Hunter **actually accepted money** it's that Trump wanted to 25 years ago? Hell of a push there blueCheck — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) September 28, 2020

Back when Trump's dad was Vice President…🤔 — Allan (@AllanRicharz) September 28, 2020

Maybe Chris Wallace will bring this up at the debate Tuesday night since Trump seems to be as guilty as Biden in all this. And this doesn’t even touch Burisma.

