We honestly don’t know if Joe Biden’s gonna take this thing or not, but we do know that Kamala Harris wants to be president in the Harris-Biden administration, and Jill Biden really wants to be first lady. She’s been out there on the campaign trail with Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and they’ve been careful about social distancing.

Here’s the photo we got Saturday from a campaign event in Nebraska featuring the ticket’s spouses:

Photo of Jill Biden event in Nebraska this afternoon. Wtaf is happening??? 😵😂 pic.twitter.com/SAycM5Wcf2 — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) September 26, 2020

We’ve tried to find other photos of Biden and Emhoff in Wisconsin Monday to prove this is the real deal, but we can’t even find a local news report about the campaign rally.

Another successful Jill Biden for President campaign today in Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/BP92XuQAG6 — Cindy (@asheborn57) September 28, 2020

Jill really really wants this… — Don Carter (@d1carter) September 29, 2020

This is getting to be quite humorous to say the least 🤣 — Samuel Helmuth (@samuel_helmuth) September 29, 2020

No wonder they're so far ahead in the polls! Overflow crowds! — IvankaDaddy (@daddy_ivanka) September 29, 2020

I’ve seen bigger crowds at the Costco food court. — yakipat76 (@yakipat76) September 29, 2020

Do they ever have rallies at which the people outnumber the Secret Service detail? — Old Tom Morris (@OldTom_Morris) September 29, 2020

Those 2 were paid 100 bucks each to show up. — golfingman1975 (@bogiedog0190) September 29, 2020

They came out in dozens…… — 93% PEACEFUL SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) September 29, 2020

I've had more people here when I cut trees down….lol — donna k. (@donnakn58336014) September 29, 2020

Jill puts on a happy face. But she's a very intelligent woman. She's got to be asking herself why am I doing this? — Northcoast Patriot (@PatriotBoomer57) September 29, 2020

Speaking of, where’s Hunter?

Actually seems bigger than their car parade last week! — Alex #FillThatSeat of Tocqueville (@RightinCA) September 29, 2020

Well, to be fair, it was raining. — Big Jay (@BiggestJay2050) September 28, 2020

Would have been five thousand more people if not for the torrential drizzle — Dennis Dockery (@slobzilla) September 29, 2020

You know it’s bad when your security team can go man-to-man defense…. — Publius Culper® 💠 (@PubliusCulper) September 29, 2020

Does Jill get vetted? Background check? Policy paper? Wtf. Wilson at least got into the WH before his wife took over. This is wrong. There are supposed to be 2 candidates. Not 3. — Greg Schecher (@GregGschecher) September 29, 2020

Jill-mentum!! — August Gunther (@august_gunther) September 29, 2020

I'm beginning to get the feeling that it's going to be JILL Biden who shows up onstage at tomorrow night's debate. — Antonia/My Name is Bill (@Topsy71452) September 28, 2020

