After the New York Times’ “bombshell” report on President Trump’s leaked tax returns, “passionately Canadian” Twitter user Adam Boyes tweeted (from Illinois) that “real patriots pay taxes,” but then he set his tweet so that only people he follows could reply.

Twitter may be trying to kill off the ratio with that setting, but people can still quote-tweet, and they did. He cooked up quite a ratio, with 76 retweets and around 1,500 quote tweets.

