As Twitchy just reported, former Hillary Clinton campaign mouthpiece Brian Fallon had a great idea: Democrats on the Judiciary Committee should boycott the confirmation hearing for President Trump’s Supreme Court pick as “the whole charade is illegitimate anyway.” Conservatives are fully on board with Democrats not showing up.

Now we’re hearing from Politico that Democratic colleagues of 87-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein are concerned that she might not be able to handle the confirmation hearing anyway.

The Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings were not that long ago, and she seemed to have handled those. What’s changed? She’s not sitting on a letter accusing the nominee of being a rapist?

John Bresnahan and Marianne Levine report:

Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, is widely respected by senators in both parties, but she has noticeably slowed in recent years. Interviews with more than a dozen Democratic senators and aides show widespread concern over whether the California Democrat is capable of leading the aggressive effort Democrats need against whoever President Donald Trump picks to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. … Feinstein sometimes gets confused by reporters’ questions, or will offer different answers to the same question depending on where or when she’s asked. Her appearance is frail. And Feinstein’s genteel demeanor, which seems like it belongs to a bygone Senate era, can lead to trouble with an increasingly hard-line Democratic base uninterested in collegiality or bipartisan platitudes.

So Democrats are worried that Feinstein has noticeably slowed in recent years and sometimes gets confused by reporters’ questions? Have they seen their nominee?

Dems (Two Weeks Ago): 87 year old RBG is a kweeen and should stay on the Court! Dems (Today): 87 year old DiFi is a vegetable! https://t.co/G1mWOv20gS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 23, 2020

I wonder how this makes Biden feel — kw (@sport_andstuff) September 23, 2020

You can replace Feinstein's name with Biden and it is the exact same person. pic.twitter.com/4yUYXShosH — .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) September 23, 2020

Biden should be worried pic.twitter.com/8ls5vX1VmE — ReasonablyPrudentConservative (@RsnblyPrdConsrv) September 23, 2020

My God is everyone in the Senate over 80 years old? — WisconsinFreedom (@OpenUpWI) September 23, 2020

So, she doesn't have any useful letters in her Bag-O-Tricks to benefit the SCOTUS processes, then? — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) September 23, 2020

Lol, there is no battle. — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) September 23, 2020

What's there to battle? Republicans have the votes. — JT_in_LA (@JT_in_LA) September 23, 2020

Unfortunately for Dems, there's no battle to be had. The goose is cooked. — Phil The Seat (@philllosoraptor) September 23, 2020

Stick a fork in it 🍗 — W. G. Beckers (@dr_beckers) September 23, 2020

And their point would be?? If she is too old to serve, she shouldn’t have sought re-election last time, and her party should’ve told her so. They didn’t, good luck. — thebamatim (@timjalnekj) September 23, 2020

Let’s just skip the hearings altogether; Republicans have the votes. Let DifFi have a rest.

