Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that the Republicans have the votes in the Senate to confirm a SCOTUS nomination that President Trump is expected to announce Saturday afternoon.

Former Hillary Clinton spox Brian Fallon thinks the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats might have to take radical action — or inaction as it were:

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes doesn’t seem to have any big objections to the suggestion:

Moments of true bipartisanship are incredibly rare these days, but Fallon’s suggestion just might bring the two sides together:

Yes, what a fantastic idea. Will the Senate Dems listen to Fallon?

It’s also quite an admission from Fallon:

Stay tuned.

