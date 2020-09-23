We thought this from Bloomberg was worth a chuckle. Just as Democrats and the media always do an image rehabilitation of the Republicans they once did their best to destroy (e.g., John McCain, Mitt Romney), some of those in liberal circles who still revile Justice Brett Kavanaugh are now saying he’s emerging as the “unlikely liberal hope” for the Supreme Court.

Brett Kavanaugh may still be reviled in liberal circles. He’s also starting to look like the justice whose vote liberals often will desperately need. https://t.co/JdiUpCtajm — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) September 23, 2020

We’re sure there’s no one in the Twitchy audience who’s forgotten the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, but Drew Holden has put together a pretty comprehensive thread reminding us just how low the Democrats and the media sank in their attempt to scuttle Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The Kavanaugh hearing was a clarifying moment for countless conservatives because it revealed the depths to which the other side will sink in order to get power. I don’t think most conservatives need a reminder, but in case you‘ve forgotten… 🧵Thread🧵 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

We saw how eager the media, Dems, and others were to push baseless claims to destroy someone without evidence. They’ll make a monster out of you for clicks. That includes @thedailybeast, @NBCNews, @Newsweek, @KamalaHarris, among countless others. pic.twitter.com/SebSi7CEbG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

There’s former prosecutor Kamala Harris contending “we all know” that Kavanaugh lied under oath.

They’ll take unsubstantiated claims and level accusations against you as if they were already true. Elected officials, members of the media, thought leaders, and beyond would attack you from all sides. @CoryBooker, @USATODAY, @greenhousenyt, @NYTimesCohen , @JaneMayerNYer pic.twitter.com/lUTCpYXhYv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

Julie Swetnick’s televised interview; she and Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Avenatti sure gave it their best.

Even the future Democratic Vice Presidential nominee would be involved. @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/qOpVYB8OOS — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

These attacks and general skepticism will only apply to you, of course. Your accuser will get only fawning coverage. Here’s @nytimes and one of their opinion columnists, @michelleinbklyn. pic.twitter.com/6QROY1ivPp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

“Her testimony was heroic.”

They’ll amplify conspiracy theories and baseless accusations against you without making any pretense of vetting them first. Here’s @NYMag, @HuffPost, @CNBC, and @ajplus (or don’t you remember the ‘fifth’ accuser?) pic.twitter.com/wnCe1BGpK9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

We remember the fifth accuser … the one who recanted and apologized.

And they’re happy to do it to the tune of a seedy snake oil salesman, a charlatan and a fraud. When @MichaelAvenatti comes knocking with invented allegations, they won’t hesitate to run with them. Here’s @Politico, @voxdotcom and @TIME. pic.twitter.com/2rQdMh8ohK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

You’ll see countless editorials, op-eds, thinkpieces and more where complete strangers assail your character in the strongest possible terms. Here we’ve got @JillFilipovic, @JohnBrennan, @tedlieu and @CharlesMBlow, who called Kavanaugh a “lascivious predator” pic.twitter.com/Zxm5Xpvsfk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

We remember the Washington Post interviewing a guy who went to the high school down the street from Kavanaugh’s school to attest to what a breeding ground for sexual predators it was.

Rather than have a shred of incredulity when the most ridiculous of allegations, pushed by an outright fraud, come to light, they buy the claims hook, line, and sinker. @tribelaw, @JohnWDean, @DavidCayJ, @qz pic.twitter.com/DDDXH9jbeQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

“… if any [stories] of gang rapes or ‘trains’ of men assaulting drunk/drugged women are true.”

Hard to overstate how pervasive this phenomena was. Here’s @CNBC’s White House reporter @christinawilkie running with the entire allegation. pic.twitter.com/9vMiY2rBXz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

I needed an entire tweet to highlight @SethAbramson, who said of @MichaelAvenatti and his invented claims “the man plans to run for president; my gut tells me he doesn’t go public with these allegations unless he’s got some pretty compelling witnesses and evidence” pic.twitter.com/nvVjZIRKOR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

Even their fact checkers will push unverified allegations that would eventually be referred for prosecution. Here’s @CNN’s @ddale8. pic.twitter.com/wZyLYie2i4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

They’ll publicly crucify you for the crimes of others, or the crimes of a system. Here’s @voxdotcom pic.twitter.com/SXPRu9uBEY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

And if you dare protest – if you push back with even a hint of frustration as you see your good name dragged through the mud – you’ll have that used as a mark against you, too. Here we have @JohnBrennan, @MSNBC, @MalcolmNance and @lithub. pic.twitter.com/pQ8p9WqLJF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

Really hard to overstate how frequent this line of criticism was. I wonder if @NAACP, @NickKristof, @JoyAnnReid or @peterdaou could envision why someone would be angry for having their character picked apart on baseless claims? pic.twitter.com/5sYUQ34NUP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

And then they’ll demand you complete yet another background check – after you’ve passed SIX of them – if you want any hope of convincing them. Plenty of voices from the Senate got involved, including @RonWyden, @SenSchumer, @ChrisCoons and @SenSanders. pic.twitter.com/H5MQ5mxGgP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

And even if you make it through the entire ordeal, with your reputation forever sullied without evidence, they won’t stop. Some of the most powerful people in the country will continue to heckle you and call for your head. Here’s @ewarren doing just that. pic.twitter.com/MIqjw2PpzB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

So, conservatives, my question to you is this: Are these the people and institutions you think you can trust and count on? Are these the parties you think you can negotiate with on a new SCOTUS Justice? Are these your good faith partners? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

Because I, for one, have had it. I’m not interested in another round of this bad faith insanity. Put on your armor. Hold the line. Do your jobs. #FillTheSeat — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

One final note:

And my (unsolicited) advice to Dems (and the media): ignore the lessons of the Kavanaugh hearing at your own peril. Nothing brought together the conservative coalition the way that it did. But a remake of it with a new justice certainly will. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 23, 2020

The question now, if there are hearings and the Democrats attend, is how they’ll handle trying to destroy a female nominee. As we’ve seen, Newsweek and Reuters both have tried to plant “The Handmaid’s Tale” in the minds of people when they picture Amy Coney Barrett … and that’s just the mainstream media warming up.

