As Twitchy reported earlier, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson released an 87-page report on Hunter Biden and his financial dealings with Russia, Ukraine, and China. The executive summary mentioned that “in addition to the over $4 million paid by Burisma for Hunter Biden’s and Archer’s board memberships, Hunter Biden, his family, and Archer received millions of dollars from foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds.”

Would presidential candidate Joe Biden have anything to say about the report implicating his son (and himself) in some shady dealings? Catherine Herridge reports that campaign spokesman Andrew Bates addressed the report by pivoting to the coronavirus and joblessness in Wisconsin.

“Hardcore right-wing conspiracy theory.” Yeah, OK.

That was a good point above: Why can’t President Trump say he was distracted from the COVID-19 pandemic in January because of that bogus impeachment trial? Would the media go along with that narrative?

