Reuters is reporting Wednesday that acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a congressional hearing that “white supremacists are the most persistent extremist threat in U.S. politics.” There was a but, though: “but in Portland, Oregon the local federal courthouse was specifically targeted by protesters who had ‘this anarchist sort of ideology.'” No kidding.

White supremacists most persistent extremist threat to U.S. politics: Homeland Security head https://t.co/gzWViOYGpn pic.twitter.com/Hi6IVa76Qj — Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) September 23, 2020

The spokesperson for the DHS wasn’t thrilled with Reuters’ reporting, though:

Incomplete & misleading reporting. @DHS_Wolf responded to questioning by outlining threats to the Homeland: – Racially & ethnically motivated violence

– Anti-government & anarchists extremists, anti-law-enforcement individuals

– Nation-states, such as Russia, China, & Iran pic.twitter.com/2JJkatARz8 — DHS spokesperson (@SpoxDHS) September 23, 2020

Yeah, sure, it's "white supremacists" who are about to terrorize another American city (Louisville). https://t.co/PuUQrshO34 — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) September 23, 2020

Yeah, those white supremacists planted among the peaceful protesters in Louisville have already tried to set fire to government buildings:

A fire has been started outside the Justice Hall in downtown Louisville. pic.twitter.com/1eeIp2rb6t — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

People are trying to set fire to boards protecting the widows on the Hall of Justice in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/iSjp1cXvLs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Police came out of the Hall of Justice in Louisville to put out the fires that had been started and were attacked with projectiles by rioters. The police fell back inside the building. An unlawful assembly has been declared. pic.twitter.com/EVEbqje7gr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Multiple fire have been started in downtown Louisville. As a bonus, something exploded right in front of me. pic.twitter.com/9t67SwfWuH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

That's objectively false Laughably and stupidly false — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) September 23, 2020

This satire stuff is great! — D-Rez (@RealDeRez) September 23, 2020

They must be biding their time playing the long game and waiting to attack sometime in 2037. Devious. — Valannin (@valannin) September 23, 2020

I don’t believe this. — kittycat (@cinderelly0820) September 23, 2020

“journalism is dead” ….that’s it — Content (@MAGAFOREVER007) September 23, 2020

100 days of nonstop Marxist BLM rioting, murder, intimidation, mob violence, looting and arson…. begs to disagree. — HappyInTheUSA1 (@HappyInTheUSA1) September 23, 2020

How many stores have they looted? — so what you’re saying is… (@sowhatyouresay3) September 23, 2020

Nobody believes this — Jimmy (@jimmychew82) September 23, 2020

A lot of people believe it.

This is why no one believes 'experts'. We are capable of watching what is actually happening. — Dunn Fumble (@artyoan) September 23, 2020

This is horseshit ☝🏻 — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) September 23, 2020

Really?? It's weird. I was of the impression those actively burning and looting were another group. Huh. So strange. — Elin of Hollyhock Grange (@ElinofHollyhock) September 23, 2020

Biggest threat to US politics: not the Chinese buying up the US; not Antifa or BLM w/ their billionaire funders; not child traffickers; not not drug & weapons running cartels; not the 760,000 criminal gang members… It's Klan members, all 3,000 of them, or .0009% of the US pop. — Boomer555 (@heidiandpona) September 23, 2020

Who burns down cities — cringe department (@cringedept69) September 23, 2020

Didn’t realize that antifa and BLM were white supremacists — Michael Parrish (@Darjok64) September 23, 2020

That is the most blatant lie ever, as Marxist BLM and Antifa burn down cities, attack police, and mob beat citizens. So ridiculous. — Melissa (@IAmRational2020) September 23, 2020

Those white supremacists are going to loot and burn down businesses in Louisville Wednesday night just so Black Lives Matter takes the blame.

