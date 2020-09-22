CHOP would still be up and running on Capitol Hill if Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan hadn’t decided to bulldoze the whole “summer of love” going on just because the bodies were starting to pile up and spoiling the carnival-like atmosphere. If you’d missed reading about CHOP as much as we’ve missed writing about it, rest assured, the official account of CHOP says they’re setting up shop in Ballard neighborhood among the homeless, and if you could drop some juice and snacks by the concrete skate pool, that’d be great.

Say hello to … BOP.

#CHOP has temporarily relocated to Ballard (#BOP) for the evening. Please drop juice and snacks at Ballard Commons Park. Any/all supplies being collected at the concrete skate pool. #seattleprotestcomms #defundspd #seattleprotest — Seattle Protest Official (@CHAZSeattle1) September 22, 2020

Setup of northern #CHOP faction, Ballard Organized Protest, is currently underway. We will be setting up supply lines and housing at Ballard Commons Park. Protesters encouraged to dress/blend with the homeless to evade #Seattlepd. #seattleprotestscomms #BOP — Seattle Protest Official (@CHAZSeattle1) September 22, 2020

Honest question: there are homeless in tents along the North, East and South sides of the Commons. If the police come and move the protestors out and the protestors are encouraged to blend with the homeless, have you considered the impact that will have on the homeless? — Lola Ridge's Mind (@ridge_mind) September 22, 2020

Doubt they care. Unless it’s a good photo op to bolster their narrative. I was homeless for 20 years even most of the homeless doesn’t consider the homeless. — Raven Odin Albrecht (@Roatyr) September 22, 2020

Imagine if you put this much effort into an actual job/career. pic.twitter.com/rZ4FRNAjlT — Bryan Hoag (@hoagbd) September 22, 2020

This will be yet another #FLOP — Rogue72101 (@rogue72101) September 22, 2020

Though residents of BOP are being encouraged to blend in with the homeless and “wear drab, earth-tone colors,” they might not have to deal with the police if Seattle’s new $150,000-a-year “street czar” manages to take over policing.

Did the city of Seattle contract a former pimp to offer "expertise and support services in de-escalation, community engagement, and alternatives to policing"? Yup. And it spent $150k in the process. This is Seattle, folks. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 22, 2020

It’s true. KOMO News reports:

The city of Seattle has entered into a contract with Andre Taylor, a high-profile civic activist who will become the city’s first “Street Czar,” a role that has come under fire from some in the community. Under the terms of the year-long contract, the city will pay Taylor and his group, called Not This Time, $150,000 to provide “expertise and support services in de-escalation, community engagement, and alternatives to policing.” The city’s contract was first reported by Publicola. Taylor said the role will benefit the city and its outreach efforts to the community. “A street czar is a person who has a particular genius in a particular area,” Taylor told KOMO News on Tuesday. “I know the term ‘street czar’ is quite provocative.” … “Me, as a black man has the right to be paid for my genius or for whatever my organization can provide,” Taylor said. “Black people as a whole have not been in a place to be compensated for their genius or their work for a very very long time.”

The New York Post reports that Taylor, who appeared in the documentary “American Pimp” about his life as “Gorgeous Dre” — is getting $12,500 per month for a year, along with an office in Seattle’s Municipal Tower.

Seattle pays ex-pimp $150,000 to offer 'alternatives to policing' https://t.co/Xn5rzZ5QMZ pic.twitter.com/1PXD880NNq — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2020

Seattle pays police-defunding convict who commanded cash for CHOP before getting paid and condemning it $12,000 a month — Razor (@hale_razor) September 22, 2020

His qualifications must be impeccable. He's probably ivy. He'll undoubtedly have meaningful and deliberative insights into criminal justice and law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/hsFGVJg4Nj — ☆꧁Cynthia D.꧂☆ 🇺🇸 (@cynthiadouglas) September 22, 2020

This is definitely some 2020 shit 😂😂😂😂 — 🦋💜 Lovelee 💜🦋 (@lovelee224) September 22, 2020

And Seattle's mayor wonders why her city is on William Barr's radar…. — LisetteInBlue📚 (@bookgirl8) September 22, 2020

Well, it worked for escape from NY…. pic.twitter.com/kPDuFq50uZ — Bklyn Badboy 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@ConfuzedMind) September 22, 2020

Way to stand up for women's rights — Phil Paule (@philpaule) September 22, 2020

Good idea. We all know pimpin ain’t easy, so he’s got good work ethic. And if he likes big butts too, he’s going to be honest. — robotnumber81 (@robotnumber81) September 22, 2020

It's all a shakedown. Reparations, "consulting on alternatives to policing," diversity training seminars, etc, etc. I'd love to know if this guy has one skill the world actually needs. Extortion doesn't count. — Voltaire of Year Zero (@ReturnVoltaire) September 22, 2020

I knew I picked the wrong career field…and the benefit package, oh my! — keith (@keith15054039) September 22, 2020

He basically say'in "No need to shoot anyone, just give them the back of your hand to teach them a lesson! They need to know who's in charge around here!" — libertylogic #walkaway (@libertylogical) September 22, 2020

And our @SeattleCouncil is trying to defund SPD at this moment. — not yet fully cancelled (@try_thinking0) September 22, 2020

If there’s a nonviolent emergency at your house, see who shows up when a former pimp is in charge of alternatives to policing.

