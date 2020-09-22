As Twitchy reported last week, a package containing the poison ricin and addressed to President Trump was intercepted by law enforcement. U.S. authorities now have a suspect in custody, a Canadian woman who had tweeted about killing the president.

The New York Post reports:

[Pascale] Ferrier had been living in the US last year and was arrested in Mission, Texas, in March 2019 for using a fake driver’s license, according to court records cited by the news outlet.

She pleaded not guilty and spent 20 days in the slammer before the charge was eventually dismissed because it was her first offense, the CBC reported.

On Monday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police searched a condo in Saint-Hubert on Montreal’s South Shore in connection with the ricin-laced envelopes.

In a separate piece, the Post reports:

Ferrier, who had been living in the US last year, was deported to Canada after authorities found she overstayed her six-month visa and had committed a crime while in America, the New York Times reported, citing a senior intelligence official.

Court records show that in March 2019, she was arrested in Texas on tampering with a government record charges. But the Times said she was also busted for possession of an unlicensed weapon and resisting arrest. She was found to be carrying a fake driver’s license, the official told the outlet.

Ferrier, who recently tweeted the hashtag #killtrump, describes herself in her Twitter bio as a “techno-creative Nomad.”

Ferrier was to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

