We’re not sure why they’d want to show this off, but Montgomery County, Maryland, posted photos of volunteers handing out boxes of fresh produce and meats to a line of more than 500 socially distanced people struggling with food insecurity. Turns out you can leave your house, but only to pick up food from the bread line.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bread linecoronavirusfood insecuritylockdownMarylandMontgomery County