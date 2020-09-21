The last big funeral we can remember, with the exception of the many ceremonies for George Floyd, was of John Lewis, and there were plenty of photos showing Democrats packed together in pews, many without masks (something the media only seems to point out when it’s a Trump rally). We’re now learning the body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week with arrangements for public viewing. We imagine they’ll put tape on the steps or something to keep mourners six feet apart like they do at Walmart.

So she’ll be at the top of the court building’s steps to keep the event outdoors?

Maybe Ginsburg’s family is upset they can’t have the sort of send-off that George Floyd had.

