Blaze TV’s Elijah Schaffer is in Philadelphia Saturday, where hundreds have gathered to protest a Proud Boys rally. Here’s video he captured of Antifa thugs trashing the car of a man who’s just trying to get out of there. If it’s any consolation, after they smashed out his back window, at least one person seemed to assist him in backing out of his parking space, when Antifa started kicking in the doors of his car. (Language warning)

BREAKING: Antifa mistakingly attacks an Anti-Trump protester calling him a Nazi Destroys his car while he tried to escape after he tried to assault content creator @realJamesKlug w/ a bar A dog is in the back, clearly terrified, & barks as black bloc smashes his windows pic.twitter.com/P2eXbS1Ru9 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

Here’s another angle:

Since there were no Proud Boys at Clark Park Antifa attacked this man and his dog instead, who was originally at the rally in support of Antifascists I hope he realizes after today that he’s been on the wrong side of history & sees why we warn America of the dangers of Antifa https://t.co/AIyjwwbosZ — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

The only problem now is that everyone is covering their faces, not just Antifa.

That’s a really good question.

Here they are assaulting a woman with a camera:

BREAKING: black bloc Antifa assaults (yanks the hair) of a female named @Lisaelizabeth During an altercation in Clark Park when her crew, which included a content creator @realJamesKlug Was attacked while trying to interview protesters who waiting to intercept Proud Boys pic.twitter.com/wQXnUDOcuv — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

And here’s an epic fail at an attempt to kick someone in the back:

PHILADELPHIA: black bloc Antifa falls to the ground after failing to drop kick a man they mistook for a Nazi, but was actually there to support their cause pic.twitter.com/Bvv3xEZF6E — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

Schaffer reports that a city councilwoman praised the “bravery” of the three people who were shot after chasing down Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, hitting him with a skateboard and pulling a handgun on him.

PHILADELPHIA: city council woman speaks at an anti-fascist rally and praises the bravery of the “3 protesters” who were shot in Kenosha fighting for our civil rights These 3 victims had a history of criminal misconduct, including sexually assaulting a child & were rioting — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

It is very interesting to see the misinformation feedback loop being reinforced by elected officials This sets a dangerous precedence and encourages more unrest when criminals who were destroying private property for hours and rioting are remembered as heroes — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

