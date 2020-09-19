We all know how well it’s gone for Black Lives Matter protesters who harass people who are just trying to have a meal on the sidewalk and maybe keep a small business open. Unhinged mobs just don’t play as well on video as they seem to think, yet they record themselves anyway and upload the results. Shout out to all the corporations and sports leagues who’ve adopted this crowd’s slogan and plastered it all over their websites and basketball courts.

The man in this video is obviously a racist because he’s recording the Black Lives Matter mob harassing him, meaning that “right-wing media” can dox them. But why march in public if you’re afraid of being seen?

Finally, they give the guy a compliment on his shoulders (while accusing him of having a tiny penis).

DC: “I bet your d*ck is tiny” An aggressive BLM activist swarms a white couple eating dinner for simply recording their protest She accuses him of being racist for recording and proceeds to comment on his penis size pic.twitter.com/636xYhxeJX — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 19, 2020

I love this dude. He's just like "yeah keep talking. This is great content." https://t.co/4sLYjCnFdY — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 19, 2020

Apathy by Calvin Klein pic.twitter.com/XdVgF707Ci — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2020

Boss level — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) September 19, 2020

Those two definitely have good looking person privilege. — elPresidenteCastro (@elPresCastro) September 19, 2020

All he heard was the shoulder compliment. — Muscles Rothschild (@MusclesRoth) September 19, 2020

“Hey, thanks for noticing my shoulders. Been working extra hard on them!” — Jordan (@JordanLethal) September 19, 2020

I love the lectures about consent as they harass random people trying to eat dinner. Apparently consent only works one way. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 19, 2020

This is campus culture leaving universities. These losers learned this behavior somewhere. Here it is. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2020

I don't understand why she doesn't want to be filmed. Doesn't she want to get her message out? — CommodoreBTC (@CommodoreBTC) September 19, 2020

I love the multiple levels of stupidity here.

A person recording another person calling a third person racist for recording the second person protesting.

It’s important to record the recorders who will doxx those recording. — Diogenes (@Diogenes3000) September 19, 2020

"Do you know what doxxing is?" asked the person who did not know what doxxing is. — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) September 19, 2020

I see an entire street of people being converted into Trump voters! Magic! — Demosthenes' Pebbles (@BaggoCox) September 19, 2020

Out winning the votes I see. — Randolorian (@NashEquilibriu5) September 19, 2020

2020 BLM – If you use a smart phone you're a racist. Also 2020 BLM – Ignore the fact I'm using a bullhorn in your

face. — BeerPOTUS, internet drunk (@BeerPOTUS) September 19, 2020

Remember when back when BLM had a tiny bit of credibility. Now their representatives scream about the size of your dick while you eat your appetizer. If MLK saw this he'd vomit. — Nikl (@Niklbag) September 19, 2020

They just can't stop winning more hearts and minds. — AceSix4 (@AceSix4) September 19, 2020

This is the new police department. — Logic Larry (@logiclarry1) September 19, 2020

They are just absolutely insane. — Brando (@WillyLumpLump22) September 19, 2020

LOVE the man in the white T-shirt. I bet his name is Chad. — Lisa (@goaway_notme) September 19, 2020

Gotta say…. I don't think that male specimen eats much in the way of soy. — Seiðkona (@MadamEdgelord) September 19, 2020

That guy was the inspiration for this emoji: 😎 — MIKE (@ExInfanteer) September 19, 2020

What is really fascinating about these BLM activists is their lack of courage. They operate in mobs intimidating single or small groups of individuals. But, they don't want their images recorded because they fear they will become known. Modern day Hamiltons these people are not. — Kafka's Twit(ter) (@TwitKafka) September 19, 2020

I'm just gunna keep retweeting these unhinged idiots and make sure that everyone sees @JoeBiden's supporters for who they are. — Mindy (@MinxBade) September 19, 2020

He looks like his mind is changed. — ”never forgetting” BoneDaddee (@jafyfe) September 19, 2020

This is likely to be counted as peaceful. Seriously, they will not see this as anything but peaceful. — Greg Cyr and 48 others (@Gtcyr) September 19, 2020

"I bet your d*ck is tiny to make up for those big a** shoulders! Byeeee!!" Even with all that misplaced anger and self-righteous entitlement, her lizard brain still couldn't help but appreciate his broad, muscular shoulders. She's probably home thinking about them, now. — Conan the Bernsbarian (@EarlNoahBernsby) September 19, 2020

His shoulder game so strong she had to acknowledge it. — Sucker (@Zux0r) September 19, 2020

1. Freud would have field day

2. Is she being her own prosecuting attorney? — AntlerMike (@AntlerHunt) September 19, 2020

Imagine having no other purpose in life other then the constant harassment of people. — K. Miller (@KMillerTweets) September 19, 2020

Yelling through a bullhorn at people trying to eat dinner is going to go a long way toward ending police brutality against minorities — as if that was all Black Lives Matter is really about.

