As Twitchy reported earlier, National Review’s John Fund made a great point: We’re going to want a ninth justice on the Supreme Court if we end up in another Bush v. Gore situation after the election.
Former President Barack Obama also saw the need for a ninth justice back in October of 2016. We’d almost forgotten the #DoYourJob hashtag that was going around at the time, but he’s right: The Senate should do its job and vote on a successor to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The need for a ninth justice is undeniably clear. #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/L1EBgNbh3Q
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 19, 2016
Couldn’t agree more. 👍
— Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) September 19, 2020
True. Even in 2020 👍
— Kieran Deplorable ✖️ (@E33ex_Boy80) September 19, 2020
I'll be damned. I agree with you.
— Lovely_Infidel كافر (@Lovely_Infidel) September 19, 2020
Exactly! Thank you for your clarification.
— Deerslayer (@BowDeerslayer) September 19, 2020
I agree Mr. Obama, hopefully they listen
— T.J.Winters (@timdog68) September 19, 2020
Finally, we can agree on something! #DoYourJob
— Connie (@lansinggal1) September 19, 2020
Agree 100% @lisamurkowski @SenateGOP @SenatorRomney @SenatorCollins
— ggmunn (@wm0500) September 19, 2020
For once in my life, you and I agree. Let’s get this done.
— O (@SergeantDignam1) September 19, 2020
You are so right!! Always knew you had potential!!
— Baron Von Sploogemeister (@BSploogemeister) September 19, 2020
Agreed. Replace RBG today!
— Hawkeye (@bethesdahawkeye) September 19, 2020
Thank you @BarackObama after having time to think about it, you were right. @GOP apologizes for 2016 but have learned from it and will fill the seat immediately.
— Michael Rotchford (@mikerotchford) September 19, 2020
I agree. In 2016 I thought it was a bad idea, but I've now 'evolved' on the issue, like Obama did on gay marriage
— The fiery, but mostly peaceful, Kevin Bill (@KevW1962) September 19, 2020
I agree! Amy Coney Barrett should be immediately confirmed!
— Raziel Hakimi (@HakimiRaziel) September 19, 2020
Thanks Obama
— Crusty Old Bastard (parler : @CrustyOldBastard ) (@CrustyBastard) September 19, 2020
Yeah, thanks Obama, for real this time.
