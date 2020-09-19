As Twitchy reported earlier, National Review’s John Fund made a great point: We’re going to want a ninth justice on the Supreme Court if we end up in another Bush v. Gore situation after the election.

Former President Barack Obama also saw the need for a ninth justice back in October of 2016. We’d almost forgotten the #DoYourJob hashtag that was going around at the time, but he’s right: The Senate should do its job and vote on a successor to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Yeah, thanks Obama, for real this time.

