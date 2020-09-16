The biggest polling news Wednesday is that Mitch McConnell is stomping challenger Amy McGrath, but Pink News is out with a survey of 1,200 gay men showing that a whopping 45 percent are going to “forgo their morals” and vote for President Trump in November.

Queer men to forgo their morals this November with a thumping 45 per cent vowing to back Donald Trump https://t.co/KdOlo0Bfp4 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) September 15, 2020

Keep in mind that we’re talking about global results vs. American results here. Josh Milton reports:

Indeed, the LGBT+ voting bloc has long been reliably Democratic. The poll conducted by queer dating app Hornet found that, overall among its users, around 66 per cent prefer Biden while 34 per cent support Trump. But for queer Americans, pollsters said, the statistics were far tighter together. Just less than half of queer men said they do not support Trump, and a slither of just 11 per cent said they generally disagree with his stances. Only 10 per cent emphatically said they do not support him “at all” and would not vote for him regardless.

There will always be those that vote against their best interest — Sarah Scarlet James (@SarahInShadows) September 15, 2020

There will always be those who feel entitled to assign "interests" to other people, based on what they want for themselves. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) September 16, 2020

White lady #345,385 with a Snapchat filter knows more about every gay person more than know themselves. She thinks they are oppressed and that they vote against their own self interests.. Society is lucky to have these types of people, telling them how they should think & feel! — Tommy Jay Nine (@TommyJNine) September 16, 2020

That's incredibly homophobic. To suggest that they are going against their morals just because they don't agree with you. NEWSFLASH not everyone in the LGBT community is a monolith or the same — Levi A. Than (@abyss_memes) September 16, 2020

I’m gay & voting for President Trump. Democrats don’t own me. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 16, 2020

Well, he is trying to get homosexuality decriminalized across the globe. I imagine that’s a big deal if you’re gay and want to travel. — 2020 isn't over yet? (@radical1979) September 16, 2020

People thinking for themselves is really really devastating for pink news — Mo Syed (@mosyednyc) September 16, 2020

I didn't realize being gay forced me to have to be a liberal lemming and fall in line with a community I owe absolutely nothing to. My sexual orientation doesn't determine my politics. So take a hike PN. — Jason 🤪🎮 🌈 (@jason_games1984) September 16, 2020

It’s almost as if gay men aren’t all far-left monoliths incapable of independent thought. — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragentleman) September 16, 2020

Proud to say I’m one of those gays for Trump — Patrick (@PMC713) September 16, 2020

Good for you, it’s awesome that you don’t feel like you have to hide this👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 everyone should be free to be who they are and say how they feel without having their friends, family and community turn on them all because of a vote! — Gail (@tgail777) September 16, 2020

The way the left think is claustrophobic, no wonder the people they pretend to help get tired of it. There was a time where intelectual dissidents came to the left for help, not anymore. The left is becoming hostile to gays that don't fall into their "queer" stereotype. — Bad Vibe (@LordDeyvson) September 16, 2020

I'm definitely one of them. Funny, several of my friends and I have had conversations about it and they're slowly coming around to accept me! — Ricardo Reyes (Adorable Deplorable) (@HomoExMachina) September 16, 2020

Hell yes! I voted for him reluctantly in '16 and will enthusiastically do so again in 2020! Need more patriots to stand up in the gay community (and call me, lol) pic.twitter.com/sr7QQOjHzc — Beebs Magoo 🇺🇲 (@BeebsMagoo) September 16, 2020

As a gay person the left doesn't own me or my vote. I vote for whoever I choose. I also despise the word "queer", but I'm not going to get all publicly outraged over a word or saying like some on the left do. — Kiptown (@Kiptown) September 16, 2020

Wow, it's almost like gay men have their own individual opinions, values and beliefs rather than just being cookie cutter stereotypes… — Kev Metcalfe (@kev_metcalfe) September 16, 2020

The 45% are just the ones brave enough to admit it. The figure will be higher, because no one is buying the rhetoric any more. — Chris (@ChrisWidnes) September 16, 2020

There is nothing more immoral than Progressive Marxism. Nothing. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) September 16, 2020

Maybe they don’t want to be treated differently then any other person out there? 🤔

I mean, the far left lunatics treat them like shields or/and pets, and Biden/Harris is bending a knee to them, while Trump is asking for unity, so… 🤷‍♂️ — TigermaskenRH🇸🇪 (@TigermaskenRH) September 16, 2020

Gee, maybe they don't base their entire identity on their sexual preference. — Beau Dreux (@BeauDreux) September 16, 2020

Awesome!! Welcome to the Republican Party, whoever you are, 45 percent. — Rogue Millennielle 👩🏼‍💻🇺🇸 (@RMillennielle) September 16, 2020

Maybe Joe Biden is going to have to leave his basement a few more times and pander to the LGBT community: “You ain’t gay!”

