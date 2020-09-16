We’re not sure what we’re supposed to call Peter Gelderloos; we guess he’s an author since he published something called, “How Nonviolence Protects the State.” He also appears to be a do-it-yourselfer and has posted on Twitter instructions for making caltrops to slash tires. Gelderloos seems to think everyone should be able to do their part to smash the state.

The best part of the instructions is the list of what you’ll need, including rebar, which is “free at most construction sites.”

Tags: Andy NgoantifacaltropsDIYPeter Gelderloosspikestwitter