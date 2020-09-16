We’re not sure what we’re supposed to call Peter Gelderloos; we guess he’s an author since he published something called, “How Nonviolence Protects the State.” He also appears to be a do-it-yourselfer and has posted on Twitter instructions for making caltrops to slash tires. Gelderloos seems to think everyone should be able to do their part to smash the state.

Peter Gelderloos, author of the extreme #antifa book that argues for violence against the state, has released instructions on Twitter on how to make spikes to slash vehicle tires. Rebar caltrops are used in the antifa riots in Portland to stop police vehicles. pic.twitter.com/InjTp5cV99 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 16, 2020

I just checked and the post is still up:https://t.co/TrlEO6O2K0 I guess Twitter is too busy warning us about jokes, to worry about terrorists literally advocating violence and providing detailed instructions for creating and using weapons against police and others — Dan (@AnswerManDan) September 16, 2020

The best part of the instructions is the list of what you’ll need, including rebar, which is “free at most construction sites.”

“Free” in most construction sites . . . wow — Stephanie G (@N2Kiss) September 16, 2020

I like how rebar is "free" at most construction sites. — VanMark Collectables (@VMCollectables) September 16, 2020

“Free in most construction sites”….. Free? No, they steal them lol — Keith (@AA3187_Rakkasan) September 16, 2020

Free at most construction sites huh… 🤔 If the radical left's version of free is "unattended", how do they ever expect socialism to work under their extreme lack of integrity and honesty. — ARSON & ANARCHY awareness 2020 (@OutspokenlyNW) September 16, 2020

Didn't know unattended meant free to take. it's not like they know how to use power tools because clearly they don't, i mean we've seen how they use angle grinders already. — Fred Kettell 🇺🇸 (@G20K13) September 16, 2020

“Free in most construction sites” tells you all you need to know about their mentality — Herb (@HerbCaprile) September 16, 2020

Rebar is only free if you steal it. They act like construction sites are like food banks for supplies. — Faithful Sentinel (@Faithful_USA) September 16, 2020

"rebar is free on most construction sites" = Nike sneakers are free at most peaceful looting events. — J. Michael Seyfert (@jmichaelseyfert) September 16, 2020

LOLOLOL I would love to see the soy boys use a cut off wheel and a welder. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — paulwall (@paulwall91) September 16, 2020

#AntifaTerrorists don’t know how to use daddy’s tools so we’re good — 🇺🇸Agnostic for Trump/America🇺🇸 (@agnostic4trump) September 16, 2020

It's not very non-violent when your spikes slash a vehicle's tires and two tons of metal crashes in to a guard rail. — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) September 16, 2020

Interesting. We just had a major problem with caltrops being thrown on I-20 in East Texas within the past 2-3 months. — LibertyLabrador (@ChrisBoone18) September 16, 2020

Someone has been spreading rebear clatrops on I 20 in East Texas for weeks. News has reported many occurrences. There have been numerous accidents. They aren't just targeting police with them. Also general public and and truckers. — Every*Heartbeat*Matters (@TxIsGodsCountry) September 16, 2020

Let me guess, Twitter is totally fine with all of his postings, right? — Bonita Seline (@Awa_ke_now) September 16, 2020

Come on twitter. Do better! — Shamrocks&Shenanigan (@shamrocknshen) September 16, 2020

Bet he hasn't had his twitter account removed — wagonweel (@wagonwel) September 16, 2020

And @RealJamesWoods is offensive and gets shut down…. pffft pic.twitter.com/GN1i81Bhhj — Coach Waams (@coachwaams) September 16, 2020

I'm old enough to remember the Anarchist Cookbook, it was hard to find but when you're 13 it is a great read. I remember that book being anonymous because the author would get arrested. What has changed? — Cameron (@purplepooter) September 16, 2020

Well, send in the tracked vehicles. With flame throwers on ‘em. What? Do we think they’re just going to stop? Do they think this is going to change how we vote? I hope they do abolish police for about 3 weeks. — Roman Moroni wants to Bring Back The Looney Bins (@RomanMoroni) September 16, 2020

I don't understand how this movement has gained as much traction as it has. The claim of "communism was never done properly" as an excuse to try it again is clearly nonsense. Look at these people, theyre advocating theft, violence, murder, and people still believe they want peace — Tyler (@russianbotnum1) September 16, 2020

Dem Governors/mayors must realize that these Antifa/BLM anarchists are not going to go away. Their violence is escalating and they’re now an invading army bent upon anarchy and destruction. Are Dems willing to sacrifice cities and citizens for political agenda? — Restore Hope (@marewest) September 16, 2020

When the tracked vehicles roll in they’ll scream “militarized police!” Yeah, well you disabled our patrol cars, bitches! — Charles Hamerle (@CharlesHamerle) September 16, 2020

That's a war of escalation they simply cannot win. pic.twitter.com/RGeF7VYzwy — Crayon-Eating War Criminal (@MarineArmed) September 16, 2020

Someone needs to put Trump bumper stickers on Antifa cars.. let them destroy their own. — Steph Prichard (@StephPrichard1) September 16, 2020

Related: