Let’s be honest: President Trump’s candor and off-the-cuff remarks result in some of the best moments of his presidency and also some of the worst, especially when he hands the media something they can twist around and lead the news with for a couple of days.

As Twitchy reported, Joe Biden was in Florida today talking about the Harris-Biden administration and how it would take care of the nation’s veterans, apparently assuming no one there would ask him about the VA waiting list scandal under the Obama administration. Biden decided to take one of Trump’s comments about traumatic brain injuries and give an anecdote to show how serious they are.

“The president says they’re just headaches. But traumatic brain injury is real," @JoeBiden, at roundtable, tells veterans. pic.twitter.com/SJgQX7SQDY — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 15, 2020

The story he chose to share to prove his point, though, had wounded veteran and Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones furious.

Thread: Excuses my vulgar tweet. I’m absolutely furious right now. @JoeBiden just told a story about a Marine veteran with “a traumatic brain injury” running over a woman, (I assume he meant PTSD) killing her and her dog, then driving off with her body and “molesting” her.. — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) September 15, 2020

He then used that story to say “we need to end the stigma” this is the kind of Hollywood “war to evil” narrative that’s both discredited by statistical information and medical opinion and extremely harmful to veterans suffering from the the effects of war. — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) September 15, 2020

These vets do hurt themselves too often, but they very rarely hurt others. They lose their will to live, not their souls. This is a disgusting display of inept pandering void of conscience or fact. And y’all want us to care about “anonymous sources” when he’s saying this.. wow — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) September 15, 2020

PREACH! — Leslie ن (@LADowd) September 15, 2020

I was so shocked I had to rewind and watch a second time. It was worse the second time. — Donald Trump's House Of Wings (@TrumpsWings) September 15, 2020

It was so jarring and so inappropriate. I was shocked when he told this story! — ConnieB – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@SayYesToTruth) September 15, 2020

What the hell was he talking about???? That was unbelievable. The press should be all over this — GaryWayne (@gwayneview) September 15, 2020

I actually had to rewind my tv and listen to it again because I was so shocked by it! He is shameful. — Michelle Soto (@MichelleSoto75) September 15, 2020

I literally heard that during live broadcast too and my head snapped around (from the chore I was doing while listening) and was like WTAF?!?!?! I thought I misheard. Hoped I had. 😳🤯🤬 Apparently not. pic.twitter.com/kLMe2SHaih — Jennifer Herbs (@JenniferHerbs) September 15, 2020

I just heard the same thing while sitting with my Marine son. We both just looked at each other like WTF? — Believe Me❌ (@yadayadayada45) September 15, 2020

No apology necessary. I've known vets who has trouble compartmentalizing what they had seen in the sandbox. They killed themselves rather than harm others. Biden's story is despicable. — Annlee Hines (@ralflongwalker) September 15, 2020

I’m baffled by what he just said. I can’t even believe he told that story. Wow. — HeyRenae (@heyrenae) September 15, 2020

Did that really happen? It sounds fake. — Flavia Whosoever (@flavialamestiza) September 15, 2020

I’m from Delaware and remember the story because it was close to my home. I NEVER remember them saying he was a vet with PTSD when it happened! It was a horrible incident by a depraved individual. Also a disgusting story to even bring up!! — MeganR (@Meggz2110) September 15, 2020

I’m am pretty sure that a @JoeBiden that had all his faculties and was not being fed this crap by far left handlers would not have said this. He can’t be president because then we do not know who really is president. — Kethoa (@KeThoA) September 15, 2020

That’s an outright lie from Biden about PTSD. He should be ashamed of himself. To anyone with PTSD please know none of us believe that about you and what you suffer. There is no excuse for what he said. — Texanfirst (@thegroc003) September 15, 2020

I can only imagine how hurtful and insulting his comments are. My heart hurts for all of you Veterans. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) September 15, 2020

Outrageous. — Nancy Crowe (@nmcrowe1) September 15, 2020

What was his point? — bonnygale (@bonnygale1) September 15, 2020

A reporter should ask that after every Biden speech, press conference, and round table.

Worked with homeless veterans from Afghan war, and my heart broke as this should never have happened to them. Really opened my eyes. It was a travesty how they were treated by the people who sent them to war. Best kept Biden secret. — Nancy Heilman (@NancyHeilman6) September 15, 2020

Breaks my heart on several levels. — Chris Labenz (@chris_labenz) September 15, 2020

The left learned its lesson from the political backlash over how they treated Vietnam vets, but the new version in some quarters is vets are either irretrievably broken by the experience of being used by the war machine, or uneducated hicks who didn’t see any better options. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) September 15, 2020

This isn’t to minimize the actual suffering and high suicide rates, to be clear, but it seems to me the motivation is to avoid the possibility that clear-eyed patriots might have signed up for service. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) September 15, 2020

The cable news producers are busy scrubbing through Biden’s appearance Tuesday looking for a 30-second clip they can actually use without embarrassing him.

Related: