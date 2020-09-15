It’s a good thing NBC News covered this because otherwise, we never would have noticed. Mark Ruffalo, Kim Kardashian West, and other celebrities will be “freezing” their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one day — one whole day! — to protest “the spread of hate speech and misinformation on those platforms.”

Kim Kardashian West, actor Mark Ruffalo and several other celebrities say they are “freezing” their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one day to protest the spread of hate speech and misinformation on those platforms. https://t.co/mBTojccKIm — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 15, 2020

It’s important to note that these celebrities are doing so on behalf of a group calling itself Stop Hate for Profit. We noted back in July that representatives from groups affiliated with Stop Hate for Profit met virtually with Mark Zuckerberg and came away disappointed as their demands were brushed off. Their definition of hate speech compelled them to demand the removal of public and private groups focused on, among other things, “climate denialism.”

In July, CNN did a report on major companies that hadn’t bowed to Stop Hate for Profit’s demand for a Facebook boycott. Those that already had included Coca-Cola, Adidas, Ford, and LEGO.

So, as in the case with Black Lives Matter, do these corporations and celebrities even know whom they’re falling in with? Or worse yet, do they know and fully support the mission?

I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart pic.twitter.com/XkxzABn7qw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

– only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

We’ll miss you.

Why stop there? They should just delete their accounts permanently. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 15, 2020

I dare them to do it indefinitely — Blake A (@BlakeAlldredge) September 15, 2020

Through the inauguration, or else it doesn’t count. — West L.A. (@WestLA24) September 15, 2020

One day. Wow. — LeeAnne Dale (@LeeAnneDale) September 15, 2020

The least they could do. Literally. — Snuffy (@saintsnuffy) September 15, 2020

For one day … wow. Such sacrifice. Give me a break. — Well, actually (@bethro66) September 15, 2020

Yea, one day should do it. — David (@DJarellano1) September 15, 2020

Just injured myself rolling my eyes. How goddamn pretentious. — DorotheasClosetVintage (@dorotheascloset) September 15, 2020

Brave. Stunning. — Texas Tornado (@sdp4314) September 15, 2020

The bravery. These celebrities are the bravest of us. https://t.co/DVntwVTzpc — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 15, 2020

NBC News reports:

The protest, which will happen Wednesday, is part of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, a coalition of civil rights groups, including the NAACP, Color of Change and the Anti-Defamation League, that led a monthlong advertising boycott against Facebook in July following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. More than 1,200 companies joined that boycott, including big brands such as Unilever, Verizon, Adidas and Ford. That coalition announced Monday that it was launching “a coordinated week of action on Instagram this week,” including “a one-day freeze on Instagram sharing as well as a weeklong series of posts … calling out Facebook for its role in inciting violence, spreading racism and hate, and contributing to electoral disinformation.”

Its role in inciting violence? Does this mean Facebook won’t let Antifa coordinate their riots on their platform anymore?

This reminds me of their woe is me quarantine videos with an 800 sq ft home gym visible in the background. — Sportswear Masks (@SportswearMasks) September 15, 2020

