In case you hadn’t heard, a coalition of groups has started something called “Stop Hate for Profit” which comes in the form of an advertiser boycott of Facebook in July until the social media giant meets its demands, of which there are several. Representatives from the NAACP, ADL, Color of Change, and something ironically titled Free Press met with CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top executives via Zoom and reportedly came away disappointed.

Organizers of the #StopHateForProfit campaign met with top Facebook execs today, including Mark Zuckerberg. But in the hourlong session over Zoom, Facebook didn’t make any commitments or offer any timeframes for change. Organizers came away disappointed. https://t.co/vCADYYnTF6 — Brian Fung (@b_fung) July 7, 2020

It is clear from our meeting earlier today that instead of actually responding to the demands of the advertisers that joined the #StopHateForProfit movement, Facebook wants us to accept the same old rhetoric, repackaged as a fresh response. Our statement: https://t.co/q45CbGZpiC — ADL (@ADL) July 7, 2020

It was abundantly clear in our meeting today that Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook team is not yet ready to address the vitriolic hate on their platform. Zuckerberg offered the same old defense of white supremacist, antisemitic, Islamophobic and other hateful groups on Facebook that the Stop Hate For Profit Coalitions, advertisers and society at large have heard too many times before. Instead of actually responding to the demands of dozens of the platform’s largest advertisers that have joined the #StopHateForProfit ad boycott during the month of July, Facebook wants us to accept the same old rhetoric, repackaged as a fresh response.

The coalition has 10 demands so far, including installing a C-suite level executive with civil rights expertise; submitting to third-party, independent audits of identity-based hate and misinformation; and removal of public and private groups focused on white supremacy, militia, antisemitism, violent conspiracies, Holocaust denialism, vaccine misinformation, and climate denialism.

