In case you haven’t heard, the death of George Floyd, which led to the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement, has led to a coalition of groups under the banner “Stop Hate for Profit” to call for a month-long ad boycott of Facebook in July to pressure Mark Zuckerberg and company to do more about hate speech on the social media platform.

NPR has a good summary of the campaign:

When the Stop Hate for Profit campaign launched just two weeks ago, its organizers had not yet persuaded a single advertiser to boycott Facebook in July. Now, more than 400 companies, from Coca-Cola and Adidas to Ford and Lego, have vowed to halt advertising on the social network, in a growing protest over how it handles hate speech and other harmful content. For Rashad Robinson, this moment was a long time coming. “Facebook has given [advertisers] no other option because of their failure, time and time again, to address the very real and the very visible problems on their platform,” Robinson, president of the civil rights group Color of Change, told NPR.

So now Facebook is in the crosshairs of the social justice warriors looking to end racism and hate speech, and rather than report on the companies that have joined the advertising boycott, CNN decided to out some of the big brand names that haven’t committed to stop advertising on Facebook:

These are the big brands that haven't pulled ads from Facebook yet https://t.co/Nh9BQwX0nO — CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2020

The word "yet" on what is ostensibly a news report is… telling. https://t.co/aMFKxxM5zu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 1, 2020

And it's not just the tweet. I really fail to see how an activist website actively pushing such a boycott would phrase it any differently. pic.twitter.com/Y7jSyamOjQ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 1, 2020

Fuck you people — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) July 1, 2020

Fuck CNN — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 1, 2020

Go to hell. — Save the Republic 🇺🇸 (@NotBruinOregon) July 1, 2020

this isn't journalism — Ryan (@chasinghumility) July 1, 2020

So CNN is just openly showcasing that they aren't a news organization now? — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 1, 2020

CNN is Buzzfeed 2.0 — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) July 1, 2020

A news outlet joining a political pressure campaign like this is bizarre. It's activism, not journalism. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 1, 2020

This is not journalism. This is activism. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 1, 2020

Good work, Pravda. — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) July 1, 2020

I am anti-cancel culture. But this article makes me want to cancel CNN…. like a lot. — Timeless (@Timeless_Dally) July 1, 2020

Most of us already have. See: Ratings. — Dave Whitman (@DaveWhitman) July 1, 2020

This tweet is just so shameful. — utibe samuel brown (@utibebrown) July 1, 2020

How is this news? — JP (@bsuphi644) July 1, 2020

WTF, I love Home Depot now! — Scuba Steve (@X_Rktkt) July 1, 2020

These are the brands we should be supporting? — Priscilla Rodewald (@pkrodewald) July 1, 2020

Virtue signaling to create outrage. — t.mrsn (@hmenderchuk) July 1, 2020

Crossing a line CNN. — Donna (@donnapahmiyer74) July 1, 2020

This is literally when journalism evolves into extortion… — Nicholas Moreno (@TheNichMoreno) July 1, 2020

This is basically a threat by a news organization — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) July 1, 2020

Watch out, it’s the ad police 🚔 — David (@davidtweets80) July 1, 2020

EXCELLENT thank you, I'm going to make sure I buy from these businesses as often as possible — Marisa (@MarisaLR2) July 1, 2020

