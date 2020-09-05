According to Forbes, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson managed to finish the second quarter of 2020 as “the highest-rated program in all of cable news for the first time since the show’s launch, delivering an average total audience of 4.331 million viewers” giving “Tucker Carlson Tonight “the highest-rated quarter of any cable news program — ever.”

As we all know, though, there’s pretty much a weekly effort to get Carlson taken off the air, though advertiser boycotts don’t seem to have slowed him down one bit. Newsweek, however, reports that there’s yet another Change.org petition to pull Carlson, this one inspired by his coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse, and it’s reached 100,000 whole electronic signatures.

Newsweek reports:

Change.org user “Erika (with a K)” started the petition titled “Remove Tucker Carlson” last week, following the latest bout of controversial statements made by the well-known Republican commentator.

Carlson came under criticism after he attempted to explain the actions of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who allegedly shot and killed two people last week during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“They stood back and watched Kenosha burn. So are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Carlson said. “Everyone can see what was happening in Kenosha. It was getting crazier by the hour.”

We do take issue with Carlson for saying looting and rioting accelerated to murder; Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree murder, but it sure looks like self-defense from the many camera phones that captured the incident.

Trending

CNN wishes those 100,000 people were watching their network instead.

Will Newsweek do another story on next week’s frail attempt to get Tucker Carlson off the air?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Change.orgKenoshaKyle RittenhouseNewsweekpetitionTucker Carlson