CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Attorney General Bill Barr if he’d stay on for another term under President Trump and also asked him if he’s enjoying his job. But when Barr said that the media should be fair and balanced not matter who the president is, Blitzer insisted that “we are fair and balanced” … which gave them both a good chuckle.

AG Bill Barr to CNN's Wolf Blitzer: "The media should be fair and balanced no matter who the president is. Doesn't give the media a license to lie the way a lot of the media is." Blitzer: "I can speak for us, we are fair and balanced." Barr, laughing: "Ok…" 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HZrmKAaFZ0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2020

😂😂 — Lilith Lingo (@LilithLingo) September 2, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tamorah Smith (@TamorahT) September 2, 2020

I’m surprised BB didn’t fall off his chair laughing 😂 — Older & Wiser (@itsmeruthanny) September 2, 2020

Honey Badger ain’t playing that game. — Pete (@PeteTheCop) September 2, 2020

I love Barr pic.twitter.com/1tmUIx6Gfi — Dawn Sweeney (@DawnDCS92) September 2, 2020

I ❤️ Barr… he’s a straight talker and nobody’s fool — marcia boresen (@mmmb920) September 2, 2020

Nothing funnier than hearing someone that works for CNN or MSNBC claim they are fair and balanced. — Vote for the Honey Badgers 2020 (@BeethovensFan) September 2, 2020

Stating a lie over an over again does not make it true. But that doesn’t stop the liars from trying. And a lie travels so much faster than the truth, it seems. — Robwithakick (@Robwithakick) September 2, 2020

Barr’s reaction is echoed across the country…you guys aren’t fooling anyone 🤣 — Lis (@lis_bri) September 2, 2020

Wolf knows it's bullshit. — Nobody Special 🇺🇸 (@1689Federalist) September 2, 2020

Ok 😂 fair my ass. — Kenneth (@Kenneth96398077) September 2, 2020

Remember Fake Media, it’s not a lie if you believe it pic.twitter.com/C2rSBkUgtN — Michael ward (@ward8810) September 2, 2020

This is solid gold! I love Barr! — 🐘InFaMouS Republican® 🇺🇸 (@KP6FIVE) September 2, 2020

SADLY, Wolf Blitzer ACTUALLY BELIEVES he is fair and balanced … he's kind of coming off like Joe Biden … — WalterCurmudeon (@WaltrCurmudeon2) September 2, 2020

Wolf is nicest person over there but surely he knows they are beyond economical with the truth? — NoLeftNoRightJustHumans (@michaelwilson99) September 2, 2020

The fact @wolfblitzer said "we're fair and balanced" with a straight face is all you need to see. There is likely no "news organization " more corrupt & biased than CNN. Does he not remember the debate questions in '16 being leaked to HillBilly? CNN is by far the worst out there! — Ed Richbobman (@richbobman) September 2, 2020

All the females in my house are crushing on Bill Barr. — lisa brewer (@lisaden12142237) September 2, 2020

Understandable.

Related: