We can’t find it in the archives, but we remember a reporter taking a photo of Lafayette Park or somewhere close by in Washington, D.C. at lunchtime and remarking on how peaceful it was, with nary a rioter in sight. We were reminded of that Tuesday morning when CNN’s fact-checker noted that the entire city of Portland is NOT ablaze all the time, as President Trump claimed. He was backed up by CNN correspondent Josh Campbell, who tweeted a photo as proof that the entire city wasn’t ablaze.

Good morning from wonderful Portland, where the city is not under siege and buildings are not burning to the ground. I also ate my breakfast burrito outside today and so far haven’t been attacked by shadowy gangs of Antifa commandos. pic.twitter.com/shG39nVRnS — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 1, 2020

We’ve seen more than a couple of reporters do this, and coincidentally, they always take their photos in the morning or afternoon for some reason. The Daily Caller’s Geoffrey Ingersoll wants to know if this is going to become its own sub-genre of Twitter:

Is this going to become a sub-genre of twitter? Reporters tweeting sunny images from brunch along with denials that riots are even occurring? pic.twitter.com/jXaUpdgazi — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 1, 2020

Lucky for Campbell he doesn’t live in Mayor Ted Wheeler’s condo, then, because rioters broke into a dentist’s office nearby, stole furniture to set on fire, and started a fire in the lobby. They also started a fire in a metal trash can in the road and watched it melt as it burned.

10:10 PM: Fireworks show right by what I believe is Portland mayor Ted Wheelers apartment. #LiveOnK2 #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/gzHonHk1Em — Corry Young (@photocorry) September 1, 2020

Lights are shined on the building where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives. pic.twitter.com/rWtR9KPi8y — Allison Mechanic (@AlliMechanic_TV) September 1, 2020

Garbage can is melting in street. pic.twitter.com/u1CHBZThC5 — Allison Mechanic (@AlliMechanic_TV) September 1, 2020

Garbage can still burning. Almost completed melted to street. pic.twitter.com/JZ2FRuBG9z — Allison Mechanic (@AlliMechanic_TV) September 1, 2020

Crews were out early this morning cleaning graffiti off of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment building. Police declared a riot outside it last night. https://t.co/G2D55qRlDB WARNING: Video contains profanities. pic.twitter.com/ZYcED2Fn1M — KATU News (@KATUNews) September 1, 2020

A little closer up, Portland doesn’t look that great, but who are we to question a photo?

Yeah, I don't get all the hubbub. I can't see anyone out my window who has COVID. https://t.co/8xAM6BYw4k — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 1, 2020

Also not seen: racism

Go home, America. Everything is fine! https://t.co/QOH6rD7y7d — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) September 1, 2020

'OUR CITIES ARE BEING ATTACKED BY WHITE SUPREMACISTS SENT BY TRUMP TO INCITE VIOLENCE. PEOPLE ARE FEARING FOR THEIR LIVES!!' 'Lols. What riots?' https://t.co/HhIhZmkfD2 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 1, 2020

I went to a black neighborhood today where nobody was being arrested or shot within eyesight, so I guess those aren't ongoing concerns, either. https://t.co/XZ54UMg8X5 — AnechoicMedia (@AnechoicMedia_) September 1, 2020

I guess this is what passes for reporting at CNN. "Hey, look at this park that's not on fire, everything here is fine!" https://t.co/mquvljb91Q — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) September 1, 2020

You know what would make this more believable?

Do the same thing, after dark, while wearing MAGA hat.

And a thin blue line t-shirt. https://t.co/r1DSKdLyT6 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 1, 2020

Josh, I will pay you put on a MAGA hat, a Trump shirt, and go live on Periscope from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight in downtown Portland where the "peaceful protests" are happening. Seriously, show us how safe you feel. Any of my followers want to chip in? https://t.co/GDTm6Jqw0N — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) September 1, 2020

You should swing by the courthouse at midnight and try to eat that breakfast burrito https://t.co/WuWhDuhiOO — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 1, 2020

Get back to us with a report on your midnight snack https://t.co/0I2qlFXFoY — The H2 (@TheH2) September 1, 2020

Innocent people have died or had their livelihoods destroyed as a result of the rioting in Portland but Josh is OK with it because he got to enjoy his breakfast burrito al fresco this morning. How nice. https://t.co/bPN8DJX7xI — The Stoic (@StoicMDJ) September 1, 2020

Ok but how about the unmarked gestapo running the streets under the orders of President New Hitler? You seen them around anywhere? https://t.co/Hzm6glpkmS — Sarah (@mamaswati) September 1, 2020

Using the same logic…look at how amazing police officers are. https://t.co/vzwPdpLeMS pic.twitter.com/ogQ96Mv9zP — Chad Prather – Parler @watchchad (@WatchChad) September 1, 2020

Today's memo on Slack or the current version of Journolist

clearly was about pretending the riots in Portland aren't a big deal because they aren't affecting the whole city. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 1, 2020

Journos if 9/11 were today: "I'm standing here in Central Park and it's a beautiful, sunny day. Politicians say that the whole city was attacked, but if you go to most parts of New York you'd never know it." https://t.co/ezxzFz0Z1y — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 1, 2020

Weird, no police brutality or systemic racism happening in that picture either, must not be real problems https://t.co/p5sfn80gEV — Rando_Reborn (@Rando_reborn) September 1, 2020

"Look I found some grass where nobody is setting fires of beating random pedestrians unconscious. This proves that the riots are a myth. I'm smart." https://t.co/KNt9DR0aRH — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 1, 2020

Privilege is knowing your business won’t be burnt to the ground by violent rioters. Hubris is thinking your experience must be the same as everyone else’s. This tweet has both! https://t.co/4AoXmr3a1w — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 1, 2020

This is so stupid. When I went to Baghdad (!) for the Times, experienced reporters told me I’d be surprised how normal life was *most* of the time. They were right: life was usually normal. People still shopped, drank tea, sent their kids to school. Even with a car bomb a day. https://t.co/92y6yFbuat — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) September 1, 2020

lol this is the most hilarious thing "journalists" do — find a nice little corner in the morning where there are no fires or chaos and say "nothing to see here!" Why don't you come back after dark, cupcake. Someone was literally executed there a few days ago. https://t.co/ousA1z9Zql — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 1, 2020

I think you could do this kind of violence denialism in Chicago, Baltimore, St. Louis or basically anywhere, that's the nature of violence, it tends to be localized to a few places. https://t.co/xn8wN48uWY — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 1, 2020

"Look at these photos of London. Not even one broken window. The way everyone's talking you'd think the Blitz had destroyed the whole city. But most parts of it are unaffected." https://t.co/ezxzFz0Z1y — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 1, 2020

My grandfather, an LA county fire captain, fought fires during the Watts Riots. Someone should have let him know that 99% of LA was NOT on fire! https://t.co/wejijX6Qtg pic.twitter.com/nmNoQBmm8O — B. Machiavelli (@be_machiavelli) September 1, 2020

Why don't you go and ask the other residents of Wheeler's condo complex how they feel about the fact fires were started on the ground level of their building, just because the mayor is their neighbor you f*cking tool. https://t.co/YdEX6XIyLP — Grant (@gpbakken) September 1, 2020

“There’s only a few murders and just a little bit of burning, you damn Republicans. Stop trying to stop the mostly peaceful protestors from expressing themselves. It’s only a few businesses that are being destroyed. https://t.co/nw0ZjndlR9 — Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 1, 2020

Which is it? Trump is sending out white supremacists to start a race war, as leftwing commentators are frantically demanding? Or is there nothing happening and everyone is just making it all up as so many journalists are trying to suggest in posts like this? 🤔 https://t.co/HhIhZmkfD2 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 1, 2020

Reportedly, the Oregon State Police are sending in federally deputized troopers to deal with the violence you don’t see in Campbell’s photo.

Protest related violence? No I’m sorry things are fine in Portland. CNN has reporters eating burritos in the park and everything. Where are you getting this from? https://t.co/WdRXRGo3nK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2020

And why did the governor want to send in more deputies from neighboring counties? It’s just one guy eating a breakfast burrito.

Good thing we don’t have to rely on CNN for video of the downtown area.

CNN propagandist Josh Campbell today decided to gaslight America by asserting Portland is a peaceful place where Antifa don't riot, or set things on fire. He's a liar. Let's take a trip down memory lane, yeah? pic.twitter.com/n3XeF2LjJg — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

July 12th: protester tells Portland police "I hope someone kills your whole family" (happens around 20 seconds in) — video via https://t.co/YMXJUVrdu3 pic.twitter.com/iDSwLw4TwC — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

How far back do we need to go? May 30th/31st? When Portland Antifa beat up people in the streets? (video from https://t.co/TfWayUAdGD) pic.twitter.com/kephekqxh1 — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

For the moment I'm going to zero in on the "FIRE" aspect of what Josh Campbell is referring to. July 15th/16th. Antifa started a fire at the site of where the Portland Elk statue was, and burned a US flag in the blaze. (video via https://t.co/t9JTpvahoT) pic.twitter.com/kR9J8O9gek — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

July 17th/18th. A lot of Antifa's focus in Portland over the summer was the Federal Courthouse. Night after night of besieging it. (video via https://t.co/1YYN4xfIQi) pic.twitter.com/ZCiMScgfaC — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

July 18th/19th: ANOTHER frequent Antifa target was setting fire to the Portland Police Union building. (video via https://t.co/kLZlG1iP7T) pic.twitter.com/chsBA3Dh71 — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

But to get back to Josh Campbell's remarks: what you can clearly see in this video taken somewhere either the night of July 20th/morning of July 21st, is ANTIFA attacking buildings, sometimes using explosives. And LASERS to blind people. (video via https://t.co/SvrWkDf3rO) pic.twitter.com/UxcsajPSKA — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

And as you can see here, rioters in Portland did NOT just hit the courthouse. In this video they had just robbed a jewelry store and set fire to the outside of an H&M.

(also taken the morning of July 21st) (video via https://t.co/TfWayUAdGD) pic.twitter.com/wOdt5cV9sx — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

So. To re-iterate. We got Antifa lighting up FIRES in Portland.

(Night of July 22nd/Morning of July 23rd)

(video via https://t.co/SvrWkDf3rO) pic.twitter.com/ITKMShXW2z — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

We got Antifa injuring police officers in Portland.

(video via https://t.co/0pBSEJvhwW that took place presumably the night of July 26th) pic.twitter.com/Jpl0EQ5Y2Z — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

and we got Antifa using EXPLOSIVES in Portland. (video from night of July 27th, via https://t.co/urfKI2o5js) pic.twitter.com/yUkXxBRgss — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

OH and Portland Antifa got a pig's head, placed it on an American flag, put a cop's hat on it, and set fire to it outside the downtown Justice Center. That's how Antifa ended July 2020. (video via https://t.co/TEo8n9NssM) pic.twitter.com/mNl34LMeVB — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

Is CNN's Josh Campbell saying Antifa/BLM did NOT surround a car and start shooting? Because that happened. (Video from https://t.co/vrqBdsDS4v) pic.twitter.com/NivkFI0zHM — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

People got hurt in this Summer's Portland demonstrations. Antifa rioters knocked out this street preacher. (video via https://t.co/1YYN4xfIQi) pic.twitter.com/KJSIEOudPd — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

And things got NASTY. Like that one night a Portland Antifa rioter was hit in the head with a tear gas canister. (Video via https://t.co/YMXJUVrdu3) pic.twitter.com/JRl8yg1RZK — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

Don't take my word for it. Here's a Portland cop describing what it was like on the ground of this urban battlefield that the city ended up becoming. (video from https://t.co/TfWayUAdGD) pic.twitter.com/aT0ittGkhB — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

This video from August 9th marked the THIRD time Antifa set the Portland Police's union hall on fire. (video via https://t.co/9shYkVdhzf) pic.twitter.com/E0J2XHDh0x — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

^^ Josh Campbell of CNN comes off as IGNORANT given how Antifa just set up fires in the streets of Portland. (video via https://t.co/hhr75MK6z4) pic.twitter.com/XLeo4D6Dxw — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

It was only TWO WEEKS AGO in Portland that a man CRASHED HIS CAR, had rioters drag him out into the street, and BEAT HIM IN THE STREET. (video via https://t.co/1YYN4xfIQi) pic.twitter.com/zM6xwEbqyp — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

"Antifa aren't burning down buildings in Portland" WELL this video of the Multnomah Building in Portland, on FIRE, tells a different story. (taken August 19th via https://t.co/2ogKBewdG1) pic.twitter.com/dTVVbZ7yfS — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

I don't know what else to say. The worst part of all this is that this is JUST ONE CITY, out of MANY in America, that has seen an unprecedented level of violence and destruction. — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

I guess that's the end of this thread. Kind of did it all off the cuff. Josh Campbell from CNN is a liar. — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 1, 2020

Related: