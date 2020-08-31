Here’s a smart move from the president, considering nothing he did or said would be OK with Democrats or the mainstream media. When a reporter Monday asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany if President Trump condemned the actions of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two and wounded another after being chased down by a mob in Kenosha, Wisc., the president could have tried to placate the mob, but instead, McEnany says he’s not weighing in. We’re fine with that because there’s so much we don’t know, though it didn’t take long for social media pundits to immediately declare Rittenhouse a white supremacist.

Two mostly peaceful “protesters.”

Cole Leiter, communications director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, decided he’d weigh in and declare that Republicans are fueling violence from the White House after voting overwhelmingly against bipartisan police reform.

“Democrats were not interested in compromise,” say the Washington Post. Sen. Tim Scott even tweeted, “I offered Democrats the chance to offer AT LEAST 20 amendments. They walked out.

