The mainstream media is so excited that Joe Biden emerged from hiding today. No, not to take their questions, but to finally condemn the violence that is rocking Democrat-run cities like Portland and shift the blame to President Trump. CNN, whose fact-checker got bored during the Democratic National Convention because he couldn’t detect any untruths, reports that Biden condemned the violence in Portland — which is weird, considering that the Democrats have assured us for months it is a peaceful protest — and challenged Trump to do the same.

We understand CNN summarizing Biden’s speech for the tweet, but could they at least have found something slightly truthful? You know, like how they always add WITHOUT EVIDENCE to their chyrons whenever Trump says anything?

And we have plenty of tweets from petulant Democratic mayors to prove it. They get really touchy when Trump points out the violence in their cities.

