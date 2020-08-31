The mainstream media is so excited that Joe Biden emerged from hiding today. No, not to take their questions, but to finally condemn the violence that is rocking Democrat-run cities like Portland and shift the blame to President Trump. CNN, whose fact-checker got bored during the Democratic National Convention because he couldn’t detect any untruths, reports that Biden condemned the violence in Portland — which is weird, considering that the Democrats have assured us for months it is a peaceful protest — and challenged Trump to do the same.

We understand CNN summarizing Biden’s speech for the tweet, but could they at least have found something slightly truthful? You know, like how they always add WITHOUT EVIDENCE to their chyrons whenever Trump says anything?

Joe Biden condemns violence in Portland and challenges President Trump to do the same https://t.co/tLLyq4vnT5 pic.twitter.com/FW4LeYYG0q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 31, 2020

Did at the convention. Nice of you to join the real world. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) August 31, 2020

When I first read this, I thought it was a tweet from Biden's spokesperson — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) August 31, 2020

CNN is his spokesperson. — heather dudman (@HeatherDudman) August 31, 2020

He’s only 90 days late to the party. — Peaceful Banter, Intensified (@Autom8d_Banter) August 31, 2020

Surprised he didn’t do it at the week long DNC. Must’ve forgot…🤷‍♂️ — Garbo Swift (@Garbo824) August 31, 2020

"Challenges?" @POTUS has been offering federal law enforcement assistance for months! What better way to condemn the riots then by taking tangible action, and not simply give window dressing! — Stephen A. Cuevas (@CuevasStephenA) August 31, 2020

Didn’t the governor or mayor send a letter to @POTUS declining any federal help? — Sofia (@Sofiap1) August 31, 2020

The President has condemned this. He has offered to help many times, only to have the Mayor and the Governor tell him NO!!!!!!! — Kristeen Grubb (@kristeen642) August 31, 2020

Now he condemns them when the polls fall. — Southern Papist (@catholicindixie) August 31, 2020

Last week CNN was bitching that @realDonaldTrump tweeted “Law and Order” 10 times. Now they act like he doesn’t condemn the violence? — Emporer Todd (@Buckeyes_Fan_77) August 31, 2020

So I guess they weren't peaceful protests after all. — Frankthetank285 (@frankthetank285) August 31, 2020

CNN filling as Biden's spokesperson I see — Kolekzionera (@Angelov92A) August 31, 2020

I feel like I'm living in an alternate universe. The coordinated gaslighting by Dems/media that is happening is 1984-esque. It's almost impressive how brazen these people are. https://t.co/GuDyRcEUz4 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 31, 2020

I know right ?! It’s mind boggling 🤯🤯🤯 — WendyWilliams (@wenswms) August 31, 2020

They didn’t touch it during the entire DNC — Garbo Swift (@Garbo824) August 31, 2020

They all have amnesia — Roseanna Sturtevant (@FriendRoseanna) August 31, 2020

They're trying to drag us all into the Twilight Zone with them. — Kate Schmidt (@330_schmidt) August 31, 2020

You have to give it to them they're all on the same page they spread the word like wildfire — RNH🇺🇸 (@RNHAAP) August 31, 2020

This gaslighting is epic proportions from every angle. This is going to backfire so badly. — Just An Observer (@USATrump4eva) August 31, 2020

Not impressive. Pure desperation. — 68EmSznne (@shesparky) August 31, 2020

Sadly, I know from my Dem friends that people will believe that everything was peaceful until Trump got involved. It is so discouraging that there are people who still believe that CNN/NYT/WaPo are telling them the truth. — Woke = Conformist (@jeff_ucker) August 31, 2020

This has got to be parody… — Stevie McQueenie (@2007britspears) August 31, 2020

This is a joke, right? — K245 (@AJHodgeIV) August 31, 2020

Was I in a different dimension when Trump condemned the riots multiple times? — Dustin Phillips (@DustinP89) August 31, 2020

He has been. For 3 months. It isn’t his fault that @tedwheeler is a sham and refuses help. — 🇺🇸KitKat (@KitkatNurse) August 31, 2020

He's been doing it for 3 months!!! You probably don't remember or don't know when the riots, looting and crime started #BidenDementia #PoorJoe — letsbefranks (@letsbefranks) August 31, 2020

Trump did 3 months ago. Biden leading from behind per norm. — James (@JamesD_95) August 31, 2020

LOL 90 days later Biden wakes up to bad polling. @realDonaldTrump has condemned from Day 1! — Donna (@DJD994) August 31, 2020

And we have plenty of tweets from petulant Democratic mayors to prove it. They get really touchy when Trump points out the violence in their cities.

