We don’t know if the New York Times had a reporter on the ground in Kenosha, Wisc., this week to cover the riots sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake — we don’t think so, as we would have seen photos. As we’ve noted in other posts, mainstream media outlets seem to be relying on video from right-wing sites like The Daily Caller and Twitchy sister-site Townhall (without credit) to piece together their own stories.

A thread that has gotten barely any attention Saturday purports to put together a timeline of the events before the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting. As you probably know, 17-year-old Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing two people who were chasing him — and caught up to him, unfortunately for them.

Christiaan Triebert, who does visual investigations for the New York Times, put together these clips which show what Rittenhouse was up to before the shooting. (He also keeps calling him Kyle Rittenstein for some reason.)