As many people pointed out during the Republican National Convention, if the publishing industry weren’t suffering from full-blown TDS, Melania Trump would be on the cover of every magazine and a guest on every talk show. She’d be everywhere — like Michelle Obama was during her eight years as the first lady. We couldn’t escape stories about Mrs. Obama, not unlike seeing her husband on the covers of magazines with a halo over his head or celebrating him as the first gay president.

But it seems a white woman cut in line in front of Obama and her daughters at an ice cream shop, leading her to conclude that she was invisible to white people.

We didn’t actually believe it, but Western Journal listened to the podcast and transcribed the most unbelievable bits.

Michelle Obama Claims She Was 'Invisible' to White People While She Was First Lady https://t.co/fDNfYv5Wq3 — Nicole🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 (@nsouthern95) August 29, 2020

Obama told the story of how she’d told the Secret Service to hold back while she, a friend, and her daughters went for ice cream and how a white woman cut in front of her.

But there was a line, and no one seemed to care that Michelle Obama was in the store. “There was a line, and once again, being, when I’m just a black woman, I notice that white people don’t even see me. They’re not even looking at me,” she said.

But then a white woman cut in front of the group to order.

“She didn’t apologize, she never looked me in my eye, she didn’t know it was me. All she saw was a black person, or a group of black people, or maybe she didn’t even see that because we were that invisible,” she said. Obama suggested the incident was an indicator of how white Americans treat black people.

It was obviously racism and not general rudeness. And why didn’t people seem to care that Michelle Obama was in the store? They should have cheered or applauded or something.

“I can tell you a number of stories like that when I’ve been completely incognito, during the eight years in the White House, walking the dogs on the canal, people will come up and pet my dogs but will not look me in the eye. They don’t know it’s me,” she added. “What white folks don’t understand, it’s like that is so telling of how white America views people who are not like them.”

We’ve already covered Slate chief political correspondent and CBS News analyst Jamelle Bouie walking his dog and having people greet his dog and ignore him.

