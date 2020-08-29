OK, we need to get this out of the way first. Kurt Eichenwald really wants to see Sean Hannity go on Brian Stelter’s show to see Stelter “rip him apart.”

OK, once you stop laughing, get a load of how triggered liberals are by Trump supporters getting together to drive around Portland in support of the president.

Trending

Mainstream media would never cover it, but if they did, would they say it was mostly peaceful?

Was does Don Winslow mean by “do not engage?” These are mostly peaceful protesters in downtown Portland, right? What does he think they’re going to do that he has to

TWEET

INSTRUCTIONS

LIKE

THIS?

Last we checked they were just driving. There’s been rioting in Portland going on for close to 100 consecutive nights, but now liberals are worried about violence?

We hear downtown is lovely.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy SiskindauthoritarianismCaravanClackamasDonald TrumpfascismKurt Eichenwaldportlandtotalitarianism