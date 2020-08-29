OK, we need to get this out of the way first. Kurt Eichenwald really wants to see Sean Hannity go on Brian Stelter’s show to see Stelter “rip him apart.”

I would pay money to see @brianstelter interviewed on Fox about his book on Fox. He would shred them. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 24, 2020

When TV hosts write books, they typically appear on other networks for the book tour. Earlier this month I pitched Fox on an idea: Sean Hannity would come on my program, and I would go on his program. Evidently he was not interested. My offer still stands! https://t.co/LczX9sQEiz — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 27, 2020

No way he'd go. He's like Rush – his little performance only works when he is in total control so that viewers never figure out whats going on. But I would still pay to see it. It would be great to see you rip him apart. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 29, 2020

OK, once you stop laughing, get a load of how triggered liberals are by Trump supporters getting together to drive around Portland in support of the president.

There are some 600 cars participating in the conservative pro-Trump car caravan just outside Portland right now. They’re planning to drive through Clackamas to Portland. Antifa are discussing ways to oppose & stop them. They were unsuccessful in getting the rally cancelled. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

This is taking place in a Portland suburb (Clackamas). The event is peaceful. They’re all going to drive into Portland. Antifa have used nails and other sharp objects to pop tires at their riots. pic.twitter.com/kBuh0Fd1rI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Mainstream media would never cover it, but if they did, would they say it was mostly peaceful?

A source who wishes to remain anonymous sent me this photo from Clackamas Town Center where Trump supporters are meeting for a ‘drive around the city’ car rally (still unsure where they’re driving to). Their Facebook event encouraged attendees to show up armed. pic.twitter.com/VnDa2bs0Eh — Daddy M (@R3volutionDaddy) August 29, 2020

These are not people organized for "law and order." These are vigilante thugs. They are an enormous threat to your safety, because *they* get to choose who is deserving of protection and who of attack. And Trump backs them. This is the next stage in evolution of a facist country https://t.co/m5L1qFxPei — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 30, 2020

Organizers encouraged concealed carry to the event, but some are open carrying pic.twitter.com/s82J8CEcES — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 29, 2020

What is happening in Portland suburbs tonight is a sign of what’s to come everywhere in Trump’s America: far-right hate groups and armed militias rolling in with guns and impunity. I have friends who live there and they are terrified! This is authoritarianism. Vote! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 30, 2020

PORTLAND. DON'T FALL FOR TRUMP'S STUNT TONIGHT. IT WILL ONLY HURT BIDEN/HARRIS IF YOU ENGAGE. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 30, 2020

PORTLAND DO

NOT

TAKE

THE

BAIT DO

NOT

ENGAGE THIS

IS

A

SET-UP https://t.co/HZi7y8ZPPf — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 30, 2020

Was does Don Winslow mean by “do not engage?” These are mostly peaceful protesters in downtown Portland, right? What does he think they’re going to do that he has to

TWEET

INSTRUCTIONS

LIKE

THIS?

Brown shirts in early formation. — Mollie Katzen (@MollieKatzen) August 30, 2020

Could likely be referred to as potential lynch mobs… — Charles Halbert Jr 🍑 (@cejaialpha) August 30, 2020

Last we checked they were just driving. There’s been rioting in Portland going on for close to 100 consecutive nights, but now liberals are worried about violence?

Woman on horse Portland, Oregon pic.twitter.com/k6uPSG0dqB — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) August 30, 2020

Cruise rally for President Trump has made it into Portland. They are heading towards Downtown. pic.twitter.com/8j1u95BcPw — Allison Mechanic (@AlliMechanic_TV) August 30, 2020

We hear downtown is lovely.

