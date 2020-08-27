We’re perfectly willing to admit we don’t know much about Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who shot and killed two and wounded another in Kenosha Tuesday night — we like to wait for confirmation before spreading any news. However, others aren’t being so careful, and Rex Chapman, who has 940,000 followers, tweeted a photo of Rittenhouse’s mother on the same night as the shooting.

The rifle had Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall wondering if fascism ran in the family:

Is it confirmed? No — in fact, the photographer who took the picture says it’s not Rittenhouse’s mother and it wasn’t taken in Kenosha.

But he’s already racked up nearly 9,000 retweets — it’d be a shame to take it down.

