The Milwaukee Bucks were slated to tip off against the Orlando Magic Wednesday, but it looks like the Bucks are boycotting the game. Outkick notes that the Bucks play about an hour away from Kenosha where Jacob Blake was shot by police on Sunday. Yahoo Sports further reports that “an assembly, organized by players who are emotionally traumatized by the latest police-involved shooting of an African American that was captured on video, was held Tuesday night at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.”

“Players began reaching out to the [NBA Players Association executive] committee in recent days, sharing that they’re not in the right frame of mind to play basketball,” sources tell Yahoo Sports.

Milwaukee Bucks become first NBA team to boycott playoff game to protest social injustice https://t.co/y7qBZBXLiv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 26, 2020

You could read the Washington Post’s article or just Le Bron James’ tweet to save time.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

For what it’s worth, the NBA referees are standing in solidarity with the players.

The NBRA stands in solidarity with our players' decision to boycott tonight’s games in protest of the continued unjustified killing of black men and women by law enforcement. There are more important issues in our country than basketball and we hope this will inspire change. — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) August 26, 2020

There is no way that this article is real NBA players plan boycott after being traumatized by video of Jacob Blake shootinghttps://t.co/ZEqnlfOOpb pic.twitter.com/CgRQDo0evl — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 26, 2020

NBA players are threatening to boycott games as a protest. Those games will then be rescheduled and played at a later date. Which means the protest is completely nonsensical & will have zero impact. Which probably means NBA players will do it. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 26, 2020

Reminder: The NBA didn’t boycott in China after the Chinese government said the first amendment didn’t apply in their country. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 26, 2020

Boycotting your own business is next level fascinating. That’s what the NBA is doing. They are partners with the owners and share half of all league revenue. A boycott makes no sense. It just hurts them. It’s cutting off your nose to spite your face. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 26, 2020

Please boycott. Nobody will give a shit. — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) August 26, 2020

Great I was already boycotting their games. — Nancy (@SweeteaLemon17) August 26, 2020

I love the NBA but it’s times like this where I just shake my head. — Td (@Td00392420) August 26, 2020

I am with them in spirit. I have boycotted the whole NBA season … — david morse (@barnquilt1) August 26, 2020

Great, they’re gonna join the fans that are boycotting 😂😂 — AJXXX (@Raider929) August 26, 2020

Let them even cancel this season, no one is watching. — Uchenna Njoku (@FenrirSonOfLoki) August 26, 2020

Our Detroit Lions walked off practice over this… I mean, I want to care, I do. Once again though, the Detroit Lions… Maybe they could use this break to reflect on what sport they are playing, because they clearly don't know. — Ddbaby (@perlshard) August 26, 2020

Is this "boycott" just to save face with the plummeting ratings? — Golf is hard (@trelinski1980) August 26, 2020

I was planning to not watch the upcoming NBA games, but in deference to the players' decision I will not watch the games at a later date. — The Captain (@captainspicks) August 26, 2020

If an NBA league falls in the woods does it make any noise? And would anyone care? — Nicholas (@Nbell3) August 26, 2020

I was a fan for over 25 years, which all came crashing to a halt when they decided to turn it into a political advocacy organization 1st and foremost, and a sports league a distant 8th or so. — Dan Kojak (@McGrignr) August 26, 2020

Let them boycott. The ratings are in the tank and the public is tired of their one sided views. — Stover's13 (@S13Stover) August 26, 2020

More days in the bubble. Yeah, volunteer for that. — Dennis Justice (@DennisJustice) August 26, 2020

Good. Hopefully the league will collapse. — Nancy Heitmeyer (@heitmeyernancy) August 26, 2020

Striking right now is such a chess move. Even though the union contract forbids players to strike, the players know that the league desperately wants to appear woke and won’t punish them for it. They’re calling the bluff of the league’s social justice messaging. — Jake Bittle (@jake_bittle) August 26, 2020

Related: