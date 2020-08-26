Talk about star power. First, singer Billie Eilish converted many a Trump voter on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. But now the Associated Press is rolling out some of the most established (i.e., old) names in entertainment who are going to be backing Joe Biden, including Carole King, Jimmy Buffett, and James Taylor.

With in-person campaigning largely suspended because of the coronavirus, a parade of movie and TV stars, pop icons and sports standouts are proving crucial in helping Biden raise money and energize supporters as campaign surrogates. Events this week with celebrities and advocates including actress Alyssa Milano are serving as counter-programming to the Republican National Convention. “We’re just flooding the zone as much as possible,” said Michelle Kwan, Biden’s surrogate director and an Olympic silver and bronze medalist figure skater who held a similar post for Hillary Clinton in 2016. “Our artists and actors who are surrogates, they tend to be at home so their availability and their schedule has opened up (and) they’re willing to do more things.” Biden’s campaign now has a team of 15 staffers dedicated to organizing surrogate activities.

Wow, Alyssa Milano? Her track record of endorsements is stellar, and it’s so handy she was able to explain away Biden’s compulsive sniffing and groping as a reason not to vote for him.

Yes, people like Bette Midler, who just called the 1st Lady an illegal alien AND she couldn’t speak English. Makes the Deplorable comment look like something nice to say 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 26, 2020

Yes, because what Americans really want is to be lectured by more high school dropout celebrities. 🙄 Anyone who is swayed by what a celebrity says, just because that person is a celebrity, probably doesn’t really respect the sanctity and responsibility of their vote. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) August 26, 2020

I remember this from high school. It didn’t work on me then. It won’t now. — Computer Colonics (@FerfeLaBat) August 26, 2020

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. — Buster Bivin (@busterbivin) August 26, 2020

Should we tell them? Nah…. — AddYourName (@digysa22) August 26, 2020

Democrats flooding the zone with celebrities. Republicans flooding the zone with everyday Americans doing extraordinary things, telling their stories of redemption, and overcoming odds to achieve the American dream. — Jim (@Bassmaster12) August 26, 2020

Elite class vs Working class. I wonder who will resonate more with swing states? — Belle (@virginiabelle76) August 26, 2020

It worked so well for them last time. Can’t wait for the new “Fight Song” music video. — Hubomb (@hubomb) August 26, 2020

Bad idea — Mary (@mariootsa) August 26, 2020

That’s a bug, not a feature. — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) August 26, 2020

They still don't get it. Continue to stay in the bubble — Donald Wilson (@donjuanw) August 26, 2020

Oh thank goodness! Whew, I wasn’t sure what to do. Thank goodness for celebrities 🙄🙄 — Mrs.Gaines (@WendyJ_Gaines) August 26, 2020

I am an old dude, but they need to get some folks young people can relate too. They have no idea about Carol King, Jimmy Buffett, or James Taylor. — roger scott (@ScottRegblue57) August 26, 2020

Just the people average Americans look up to while they live in their mansions behind their gates as we struggle to pay to our rent and worry about our neighborhoods being burned down or looted by rioters. — Keeva Jones (@keeva_jones) August 26, 2020

I love it when celebrities tell me what to do. — Silence Franklin (@SilenceFranklin) August 26, 2020

Definitely what swing states love to see — Brian Barney (@bbarney22) August 26, 2020

Thank goodness! When I can’t make up my mind on an issue I, like so many Americans, always ask, “I wonder what James Taylor and Michelle Kwan think about this?” #OutOfTouch — Mac Millington (@MrMacMillie) August 26, 2020

Nothing against Carole King. Probably one of the best songwriters of her generation. But, her generation is largely in adult diapers. This does not scream forward thinking. At all. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) August 26, 2020

Boomers trying to get Millennials to vote for Boomers. — Whatever (@DRussell76) August 26, 2020

I’m particularly interested in Cardi B’s insights on monetary policy. — NH (@TwoQuoque) August 26, 2020

The thing is, if Biden does find some celebrities that younger voters actually recognize, they’ll be leftovers from the Bernie Sanders camp who want Biden to fully embrace the socialism they were hoping for.

Farmers and truck drivers across Ohio, Iowa and Wisconsin are going to be so relieved to hear that Miley Cyrus and Cardi B and Billie Eilish are endorsing Joe Biden; finally, people they can relate to https://t.co/pk5OslnOwV — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) August 26, 2020

Huge error. — Chris Metcalfe (@MetcalfeCT) August 26, 2020

Too bad Hillary didn't have a massive celebrity backer edge in 2016… — Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) August 26, 2020

As always, we’re waiting to hear from Lena Dunham.

Yeah I think I'll take the

Lobster fisherman

Dairy Farmer

Small Manufacturing owner

The cop who adopted a opioid addicted woman's baby.

The ex felon who was pardoned

The ex Planned Parenthood worker

The widow of the ex cop killed in riots

The small business owner who got PPP — 🇺🇲 Independent New Englander for Trump🇺🇲 (@Miabella4u) August 26, 2020

It's too late, baby, now it's too late. — Coalcracker (@CrackingCoal) August 26, 2020

If James Taylor can heal France after a terrorist attack by jihadis, what can’t he do?

