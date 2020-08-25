As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, a Black Lives Matter mob descended on diners on a D.C. sidewalk and intimidated almost everybody into raising their fist in solidarity. Despite being bullied, one woman held out and refused to participate despite being bullied by some pasty white kids who weren’t exactly practicing social distancing.

1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0 — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

2) In Adams Morgan, protesters screamed at Lauren B. Victor for several minutes for refusing to raise her fist with them.

“Are you a Christian?” a female protester demanded.

“Good for you — you stood your ground," Chuck Modiano said sarcastically as the crowd moved on. — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

Chuck Modiano describes himself as a justice journalist and a sports writer for Ted Cruz’s website, Deadspin.

3) Modiano, who had been yelling at Victor and moments later identified himself as a citizen journalist who writes for @Deadspin, told Victor he couldn’t understand why she was the only diner in the area who wouldn’t comply. “What was in you, you couldn’t do this?” — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

4) “I felt I was under attack,” Victor, an urban planner, said, adding that she felt there was something wrong about being coerced to show support. — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

Go with that feeling.

5) “In the moment, it didn’t feel right,” Victor said, adding that she also could understand their anger. “I wasn’t actually frightened. I didn’t think they’d do anything to me,” she said. “I’m very much with them. I’ve been marching with them for weeks and weeks and weeks." — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

Sounds like @ChuckModi1 really enjoys mansplaining. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 25, 2020

Here’s Modiano doing some mobsplaining:

The issue wasn’t around gender. It was around whiteness & privilege. There were many Black and white women there also trying to ‘splain how they felt. The majority were women. After everyone left, including Frederick, we had a civil convo for another 20 minutes. — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 25, 2020

"I'm not a misogynist," insisted the misogynist. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 25, 2020

yesterday was about a cop shooting Jacob Blake. But let’s make it about a white woman, not the Black man shot in the back. I spoke w/her cordially for another 15 min after, mostly off cam. She is fine. Her friend even better. Ppl don’t have to save her. Blake has 3 kids though. pic.twitter.com/GpZHiFnBo6 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 25, 2020

Whoa, hold on for a second so we can process this. Is Modiano admitting that the Black Lives Matter mob intimidating a bunch of restaurant patrons takes the attention away from Jacob Blake, the man who was shot, and puts it on their behavior instead?

We're not making it about anything. We're observing what you did. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 25, 2020

But because of the tactics, people are talking about this video instead. So did the plan work? — Matt Uebele (@MattRun7) August 25, 2020

So don’t make it about her and others then. Two things can be true here. That Black Lives Matter, and that forcing people to bend to your will, no matter what it is, is stupid and fascist. — macaroni (@macaronidaddy) August 25, 2020

Wait a minute. "This isn't about her, it's about Blake." Yet, you spent your night screaming at her, and then stayed after to grill her further? Making it ALL about her? Something doesn't. quite. add. up. — Billy Big Shoes (@Makem121) August 25, 2020

Nothing says "I care about black people" like randomly accosting and intimidating women who already are on your side. Just admit you get off on intimidating women. — Left Wing Watch (@LW_Watch) August 25, 2020

Keep it up chuck! pic.twitter.com/AtGdy9o5nF — Evil Lord Xenu (@Evil_lord_Xenu) August 25, 2020

Do you not realize that this group made it about this woman? — RuleOrRuin (@RuleRuin) August 25, 2020

God, you suck. — hockey cass (@CassCityJ) August 25, 2020

You’re a giant douche. — Corey (@CoreyAStewart) August 25, 2020

They harassed a woman. Completely uncalled for. She should conceal carry. Poor lady had to feel threatened by the mob. — Gary (@garyalan82) August 25, 2020

Y'all are gonna pick on the wrong set of diners one day. — Anti-Gnostic (@Anti_Gnostic) August 25, 2020

I only hope. — Gary (@garyalan82) August 25, 2020

“What was in you that you wouldn’t comply?” You to this guy: pic.twitter.com/V1C9vSR4PE — Dennis Walker (@DennisWalkerJr) August 25, 2020

It was criminal harassment — Denny Butcher⭐⭐⭐ (@butch72_07) August 25, 2020

no, it was about force and intimidation. you're literally trying to bully people. she was the bravest person there that night. — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) August 25, 2020

@ChuckModi1 please come see me sometime acting like this… — Monty McCurley (@monty_mccurley) August 25, 2020

I can give you the time and address of the next time I'm in a restaurant. — David Willford (@Dave_Willford) August 25, 2020

You seem to have a fondness for forced compliance – just like the police against whom you spend so much time protesting. — Sheila Flynn (@Auntof14) August 25, 2020

Dude this was about as textbook a case of intimidation and coercion as you could possibly put on video Like the cameras alone were a signal saying "comply or we'll hound you out of the workforce"; everybody knows what it means at this point — Thirty Six Edible Cups (@ThirtySixCups) August 25, 2020

A dude saying "look if she'd just gone along with it everything would have been fine" about coercing a woman? That is one hell of a Take — Thirty Six Edible Cups (@ThirtySixCups) August 25, 2020

The sweet irony is that all these degenerate bullies are creating more Trump voters. Carry on, fools. — AgentConservateur (@conservateurmom) August 25, 2020

No black people in the video. I think I saw one or two in most of the videos I have seen. Why are whites the ones who believe they speak for blacks or need to force people to "support" their cause? — MylesNunez (@MylesNunez305) August 25, 2020

This public struggle session shows these people only value minorities for social currency in their vanity games — Niels Bohr (@neils_bohr_) August 25, 2020

You got your woke points for the day, chuck. Your mom will be proud — Brewersfan22 (@Brewersfan221) August 25, 2020

You've pretty much devolved into a domestic terrorism group, bravo! Try doing that to people who aren't scared to defend themselves, Incel. — Ziggy Brah (@BrahZiggy) August 25, 2020

There was no issue until you made one. Stop harassing innocent people for not being mindless sheep as you all walk around screaming like zombies on speed. — BG 🇺🇸 (@theblow_fish) August 25, 2020

Remember kids. White privilege = Original Sin. This is a religious movement every bit as destructive and brain-dead as movements from hundreds of years ago. — Cyprus Glenn | PHD Psychology UMICH (@CyprusGlenn) August 25, 2020

Sometimes it’s simple. Chuck is a dick. Don’t be Chuck. — Floyd Lawson (@FloydLawson78) August 25, 2020

Here's Chuck forcing a child to raise his fist in obedience. Curious what would of happened if the kid didn't comply. https://t.co/6iugCNkmea — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 25, 2020

At least the kid wasn’t wearing a MAGA hat or they probably would have assaulted him too and stolen it.

He actually thinks this is a good look. — BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2020

