The Republican National Convention has kicked off, and CNN’s Brian Stelter is obviously expecting to hear a lot about fake news, but he wants the convention organizers to “keep the power dynamic in mind.” Sure, Republicans can hold their own convention, but they need CNN and MSNBC to reach the wide audience they need to reach. Stelter has obviously forgotten this is prime time, so not that many people are tuned into CNN.

So the power lies with the media — what a surprise coming from Stelter. If you’d like a peek at how the media is covering the convention, here’s White House correspondent and CNN political analyst April Ryan kicking off the coverage.

Can’t wait for CNN’s panel of talking heads this week.

Because he knew there wouldn’t be any critiques of the media throughout the Democrats’ convention — THEY need CNN and MSNBC to help them beat back the Trump campaign.

