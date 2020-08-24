Twitchy earlier Monday posted a thread of videos of the rioting and looting going on in Kenosha, Wisconsin after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. The videos showed an entire car dealership up in flames, as well as several small businesses.

Another building that took damage during the rioting was the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Kenosha must not have statues of any slave-owners or Confederate generals, because the best rioters could do was topple the statue of the dinosaur next to the sign outside.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that other buildings damaged during the rioting included the public library, the Harborside Academy charter school, a law firm, the county register of deeds, and … the U.S. Postal Service Building.

Trending

Or it was just there.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: damageDinosaur Discovery MuseumJacob BlakeKenoshalibraryriotUS Postal Service