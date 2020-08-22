We know that woke satirist extraordinaire has been keeping a list of all the things that we’re finding out are racist, from master bedrooms to the Masters golf tournament to two plus two equaling four. Here are two more for her list: ‘Alien’ and ‘Predator’ are racist, and we can’t even imagine what that makes the ‘Alien vs. Predator’ movies.

Author Tamari Kitossa, an associate professor of sociology at Brock University, has a very long piece detailing how the movies perpetuate racism.

OK, you’ve got us. How?

Why has there been considerable tolerance among the silent majority of white people for animal-like, demonic representations of Black people in media and popular culture?

The short answer is that we are dealing with a culture of domination. It is a culture that thrives on the sexualized demonization of Black people. Two examples of this are Ridley Scott’s Alien, which comports with the trope of Black women as alien breeders and Predator, written by brothers Jim and John Thomas, that riffs on images of Black men as dreadlocked, violent and superhuman.

It is now so fundamental a mythology in the white imagination that hardly any amount of contrary evidence can dislodge it. Enduring narratives about Black family pathology — particularly that of the overbearing and single Black mother — have led to damaging representations of Black women.

So, to be clear, we’re working from the assumption that the Xenomorphs, because they’re black, and the Predators, who have dreadlocks, represent black people. And the alien queen from “Aliens” in particular represents the white person’s view of the single black mother.

