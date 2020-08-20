With the exception of nominee Joe Biden, the Democratic National Convention has already aired all the big names: Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris. So who’s going to fill in the two-hour gap while we wait for Biden to formally accept the nomination? Well, so far we know of Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams and Biden’s son Hunter, who’s left Joe’s newest grandchild with her mother for the night.

The question is, will Hunter Biden address any of the controversy over Ukraine and China (we’re suspecting President Trump might tweet about it), or will this just be a tender family moment meant to humanize his father, whose life story has been told so many times we know it better than Joe at this point.

Why does it matter? Axios kindly notes that “Trump and his allies have sought to exploit the controversy over Hunter Biden’s paid board position at Ukrainian gas company Burisma — held while his father was the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine — to damage Joe Biden.”

Trending

Hunter’s been hiding under a rock ever since a judge in the child support hearings demanded three years of tax returns. He must have some Burisma money left, right?

A lot of people in the comments want to see a debate between Joe Biden’s son and Donald Trump’s son. A debate between Hunter Biden and Donald Trump Jr. would be awesome and we’d spring for the pay-per-view.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratic National ConventionDNCHunter Biden