With the exception of nominee Joe Biden, the Democratic National Convention has already aired all the big names: Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris. So who’s going to fill in the two-hour gap while we wait for Biden to formally accept the nomination? Well, so far we know of Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams and Biden’s son Hunter, who’s left Joe’s newest grandchild with her mother for the night.

The question is, will Hunter Biden address any of the controversy over Ukraine and China (we’re suspecting President Trump might tweet about it), or will this just be a tender family moment meant to humanize his father, whose life story has been told so many times we know it better than Joe at this point.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to speak at the DNC tonighthttps://t.co/kPTZasrNsn — Axios (@axios) August 20, 2020

Why does it matter? Axios kindly notes that “Trump and his allies have sought to exploit the controversy over Hunter Biden’s paid board position at Ukrainian gas company Burisma — held while his father was the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine — to damage Joe Biden.”

Bro I’m so hyped. This is bigger than the NBA finals — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) August 20, 2020

Yeah I don't know about this pic.twitter.com/OVn7ZTOTJG — Not pregnant just eating good.. (@OfficialKuromi) August 20, 2020

pic.twitter.com/hklbl1g5Bf — on such a sea as this (@megantastic) August 20, 2020

It’s his acceptance speech for future board positions. — The derpinator (@spoticusthe) August 20, 2020

They really really really want to lose this — Korte, a person 🌺🌹 (@Korteevans) August 20, 2020

Lol. The Democratic Party is 100% throwing the election. — Disaster Capitalist (@blubdoodle) August 20, 2020

Bad idea. — 🏴‍☠️ Bend mountain Mama (@souzajen) August 20, 2020

BIG MISTAKE. Wow. This is just stupidity. — Stephanie Ramirez ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@Steffi_Latina25) August 20, 2020

This is the best example yet of the Democrats actively trying to lose. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) August 20, 2020

He’s being paid $600k for this speech — Bob Hughes (@gethappy12374) August 20, 2020

I suppose this is not surprising . They have been dragging out the dregs of the party the entire convention – or non-convention. — Travis B. (@Travis_Barker76) August 20, 2020

Will he mention doing ungodly amounts of coke — Andriod Guy (@TandenNeera) August 20, 2020

Speedballs for Hunter tonight. Let’s get it. — QBiden (@house_biden) August 20, 2020

Joe has been in the basement and Hunter has been under a rock. — Travis B. (@Travis_Barker76) August 20, 2020

Hunter’s been hiding under a rock ever since a judge in the child support hearings demanded three years of tax returns. He must have some Burisma money left, right?

They want to lose. — Jason Mitchell (@JasonMi48852235) August 20, 2020

Rails on deck. — Caesar (@FamLordClique) August 20, 2020

Pipes up — Oujia Bored (@shaylakraze) August 20, 2020

I swear this entire convention was designed to energize Trump with his insults and getting his base riled up. — M4A is Not Negotiable (@SeattleSoaker) August 20, 2020

They’re gonna lose, aren’t they — thehuntinghome (@thehuntinghome) August 20, 2020

Just the worst political instincts — Kamala's definitely gonna kill Joe (@truncjon) August 20, 2020

He knows there won't be any crack or strippers there, right? — .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) August 20, 2020

Whoever thought this was a good idea is on crack — The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) August 20, 2020

A lot of people in the comments want to see a debate between Joe Biden’s son and Donald Trump’s son. A debate between Hunter Biden and Donald Trump Jr. would be awesome and we’d spring for the pay-per-view.

Related: