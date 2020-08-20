Barack Obama’s appearance at the virtual Democratic National Convention Wednesday night had Democrats (and the media) pining for the former president, whose administration was “almost famously scandal-free,” according to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, who also made it clear that the idea that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign was a lie.

Of course, journalists remember it as scandal-free because they simply overlooked … a lot.

.@NicolleDWallace: “Let’s just debunk the lie” the Obama Admin spied on Trump; “Obama was almost famously scandal free.”@DanielSGoldman: Obama "was remarkably scandal free." pic.twitter.com/t5GEDCcwuc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2020

“Remarkably scandal-free.”

“Scandal Free”…

—Fast & Furious

—Benghazi

—IRS Targeting

—ISIS as JV Team

—Project Cassandra

—Taliban Five & Bergdahl

—VA Waitlists

—China’s OPM Hack

—Clinton Email Server

—Wiretapping Journos

—Disastrous Iran Deal

—Mocking Romney on Russia

—Awful Response to Putin Meddling https://t.co/xlVc1nRtpQ pic.twitter.com/Zjl8TNITzG — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 20, 2020

That’s a start.

…that's not what debunking is. — Regs (@r3gulations) August 20, 2020

That's just two partisans agreeing on a statement. They might feel really warm and cozy while concurring, and it may even very well be true, but it's surely not debunking anything. — Regs (@r3gulations) August 20, 2020

Isn't it great that you can just debunk something just by saying it's been "debunked" and presenting no supporting evidence for your statement? — Brockstar🦅☘ (@brockstar91) August 20, 2020

And someone else in the media will use that statement as proof.

Lies reinforced with lies. — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) August 20, 2020

These folks I swear…. pic.twitter.com/njNqKD0ebH — Justin Gibbs (@justingibbs33) August 20, 2020

It's easy to be scandal free when the media looks the other way. — Star-crossed_Liason (@SherriShultz) August 20, 2020

The gaslighting marathon is just getting started. — Evil English 😈 (@RealEvilEnglish) August 20, 2020

This will age beautifully — Mattius (@ObeythePaw) August 20, 2020

This here is serious jounalism. — torpido (@edgecitykid) August 20, 2020

The #MSM will do anything and everything to cover for Obama. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) August 20, 2020

The AG disagrees with Nicole. Libs just lie all the time. Only way they can get elected is lie and cheat. — JM TX (@JMuser16) August 20, 2020

Do I really have to once again type the dozen scandals his administration was embroiled in? This is getting tiresome. — AdamInHTownTX (Postal Justice Warrior) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 20, 2020

Could Dems win elections if we had a neutral media? — bagelface (@bagelface2) August 20, 2020

That is a really good question.

Obama destroyed the peaceful transition of power.#VoteALLdemocratsOUT. — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy/and now judiciary (@NikitasDad) August 20, 2020

I guess all the documents and reports that came out were blank or she can't read. — Brendon Daniels (@bdaniels1996) August 20, 2020

Even Eric Holder admitted his biggest regret as Attorney General was spying on Fox News’ James Rosen.

