Barack Obama’s appearance at the virtual Democratic National Convention Wednesday night had Democrats (and the media) pining for the former president, whose administration was “almost famously scandal-free,” according to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, who also made it clear that the idea that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign was a lie.

Of course, journalists remember it as scandal-free because they simply overlooked … a lot.

“Remarkably scandal-free.”

That’s a start.

Even Eric Holder admitted his biggest regret as Attorney General was spying on Fox News’ James Rosen.

