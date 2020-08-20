Barack Obama’s appearance at the virtual Democratic National Convention Wednesday night had Democrats (and the media) pining for the former president, whose administration was “almost famously scandal-free,” according to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, who also made it clear that the idea that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign was a lie.
Of course, journalists remember it as scandal-free because they simply overlooked … a lot.
.@NicolleDWallace: “Let’s just debunk the lie” the Obama Admin spied on Trump; “Obama was almost famously scandal free.”@DanielSGoldman: Obama "was remarkably scandal free." pic.twitter.com/t5GEDCcwuc
“Remarkably scandal-free.”
“Scandal Free”…
—Fast & Furious
—Benghazi
—IRS Targeting
—ISIS as JV Team
—Project Cassandra
—Taliban Five & Bergdahl
—VA Waitlists
—China’s OPM Hack
—Clinton Email Server
—Wiretapping Journos
—Disastrous Iran Deal
—Mocking Romney on Russia
—Awful Response to Putin Meddling https://t.co/xlVc1nRtpQ pic.twitter.com/Zjl8TNITzG
That’s a start.
…that's not what debunking is.
That's just two partisans agreeing on a statement. They might feel really warm and cozy while concurring, and it may even very well be true, but it's surely not debunking anything.
Isn't it great that you can just debunk something just by saying it's been "debunked" and presenting no supporting evidence for your statement?
And someone else in the media will use that statement as proof.
Lies reinforced with lies.
These folks I swear…. pic.twitter.com/njNqKD0ebH
It's easy to be scandal free when the media looks the other way.
The gaslighting marathon is just getting started.
Adorable.
This will age beautifully
This here is serious jounalism.
The #MSM will do anything and everything to cover for Obama.
The AG disagrees with Nicole. Libs just lie all the time. Only way they can get elected is lie and cheat.
Do I really have to once again type the dozen scandals his administration was embroiled in? This is getting tiresome.
Could Dems win elections if we had a neutral media?
That is a really good question.
Obama destroyed the peaceful transition of power.#VoteALLdemocratsOUT.
I guess all the documents and reports that came out were blank or she can't read.
Even Eric Holder admitted his biggest regret as Attorney General was spying on Fox News’ James Rosen.
