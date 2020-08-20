Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle did some disruption of traffic and marching Wednesday, and one of their stops was the King County Jail. A KIRO photojournalist tried to cover the march, but as you can see in the video, protesters threatened to come to his house and break his car windows and covered the car windows as best they could.

Hey Barack Obama, are these the peaceful protesters you brought up Wednesday night at the convention?

Trending

A narrative the mainstream media and Democrats have helped promote. We do feel bad for the guy, though: No one should be threatened, especially by these thugs.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives mattercameramanKIROSeattlethreats