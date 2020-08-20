Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle did some disruption of traffic and marching Wednesday, and one of their stops was the King County Jail. A KIRO photojournalist tried to cover the march, but as you can see in the video, protesters threatened to come to his house and break his car windows and covered the car windows as best they could.

Hey Barack Obama, are these the peaceful protesters you brought up Wednesday night at the convention?

Mob would not allow me to do my job today when trying to videotape KC Jail in Seattle. I tried to leave but they surrounded my car put items on windows & continued to terrorize me. One man threaten to break my vehicle windows & come to my home. We are just trying to do our jobs pic.twitter.com/Ek3JRkG12c — KIRO 7 Jussero (@JJusseroKIRO7) August 20, 2020

They've been a mob the whole time; problem is, you and your employer enabled them by labeling them as 'protesters.' — Peeps LaRue (@PeepsLaRue) August 20, 2020

You forgot “Peaceful” — Liberté, égalité, fraternité (@MMOLiberty) August 20, 2020

Cry me a river. The media helped create this. — Jackie⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@00_jackie) August 20, 2020

It amazes me when people are surprised when the mob comes for them. They’re always on the “right side of history” until it’s their lives that are inconvenienced, their jobs that are affected, and their safety that’s threatened. — David Ingram (@TheRealVladigar) August 20, 2020

Bravo! These minions have been advocating and looking the other way for decades because it supported their political bend. Now, when they come at them they are suddenly shocked and shaken! You helped create and foster this so lie in the bed you helped make! Serves you right! — Marmaduke (@RollTideMarm) August 20, 2020

Welcome to the Jungle you & the MSM protect & tacitly support. Plenty of Americans have lost their livelihoods thanks to these animals & your appeasement of them Nothing to see here, it's a myth, summer of love, #orangemanbad right? 🙄 As you've found out they'll turn on you pic.twitter.com/RMUy4JUQmz — No Capes! No Masks! 😎 (@smanning00) August 20, 2020

But they were mostly peaceful — MAGA is a 4-letter word (@TalmanRJ) August 20, 2020

Just stealing a loaf of bread to feed their family — Melee (@ecmadventures) August 20, 2020

A question: Didn't the ACLU recently condemn police for attacking and harassing reporters during all the "Peaceful Protests"? And if so, why are they silent about this…? — Michael S. Robinson (@Chike_X_Watches) August 20, 2020

They are the good guys remember — Craig Webster (@craig73webster) August 20, 2020

do these individuals have a mental illness? are they homeless? do they vote? where do they live? what is their agenda? just a few questions I have. — Teri McClain (@terileemcclain) August 20, 2020

It's funny how fast they turn to restricting freedom of the press when they aren't buddies with those observing. — RonnieRagequit (@RagequitRonnie) August 20, 2020

Summer of love baby!!!! You all have elected liberal leadership that is allowing the destruction of a beautiful city that I call my home town. It will never be the same and will continue to get worse until citizens stand up and fight back.. good luck!!!! — Dagstoy (@dagstoy) August 20, 2020

Welcome to the peaceful protesters…maybe try calling the social workers..this stuff has to stop!! Be safe out there — faith.. (@realred67) August 20, 2020

<sarcasm>

Just like our brave boys at Normandy!

</sarcasm> — Rare & Elusively Reasonable Search & Rescue Tech (@SSGMegaWatz) August 20, 2020

Having someone film what they do is counter to their ability to maintain a "peaceful protestor" narrative — Matt Brown🍑💨 (@M_Wiggin) August 20, 2020

Exactly. — Cindy Corcoran (@AslanTigger1) August 20, 2020

A narrative the mainstream media and Democrats have helped promote. We do feel bad for the guy, though: No one should be threatened, especially by these thugs.

Related: