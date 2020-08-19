On behalf of the Log Cabin Republicans, Ric Grenell has shot a video in which he argues that President Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history, and he’s brought plenty of evidence with him. Sure, Barack Obama lit up the White House in Pride colors to celebrate the legalization of same-sex marriage, but he’d flip-flopped from the campaign when he said he believed in traditional marriage. All we can think of now, though, is the magazine cover that placed a Pride halo over Obama’s head. Oh yeah, it was Newsweek that called Obama “the first gay president,” remember?

Being a Republican, Trump will never be recognized for promoting gay rights, but Grenell makes a compelling case, and he even gets in a ding or two against Joe Biden.

