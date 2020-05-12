We knew good things were on the horizon when the Left freaked out about German Ambassador Richard Grenell assuming the role of Acting Director of National Intelligence. (Susan “It Was a YouTube Video” Rice called him “massively dishonest.”) And speaking of Rice, “unmasking” of American citizens was just another scandal from Barack Obama’s scandal-free administration.

Fox News and ABC News are reporting that Grenell has declassified a list of former Obama administration officials who were involved in the unmasking of Michael Flynn.

Martha Raddatz reports:

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has declassified a list of former Obama administration officials who were allegedly involved in the so-called “unmasking” of former national security adviser Michael Flynn in his conversations with the former Russian ambassador during the presidential transition, a senior U.S. official tells ABC News.

Separately, [a senior Justice Department] official said the department has been reviewing unmasking as part of U.S. attorney John Durham’s broader review of the activities of investigators in 2016 and 2017 during the Russia probe.

“ODNI delivered information related to unmasking and we have taken note of it,” the official said. “We will be looking at it to the extent that it is relevant to any investigation.”

However, don’t expect this list to be released like those interview transcripts finally were.

Trending

Scandal-free, remember?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamadeclassifiedMichael FlynnRichard Grenellunmasking