Nathan Irons Roberts (he/him) says in his Twitter bio that he’s a progressive pastor and community activist. Over the weekend, he posted a selfie of the mob that assembled in the driveway of Minneapolis police union leader Bob Kroll and his wife, journalist Liz Collin. Looks like some people from CAIR showed up as well. (They even had matching “Bob KKKroll Must Go” T-shirts made up.)

Hundreds of #BlackLivesMatter protesters drove to Trump Supporting Minneapolis Police Union leader Bob Kroll & @lizcollin house. We were led by @nvlevy, future State Rep. Thompson, and @CAIRNational leaders Police & Trump supporting neighbors surrounded & flashed guns at us pic.twitter.com/GdmigGXrSf — Nathan Irons Roberts (@Nathaniroberts) August 15, 2020

Since CNN’s media watchdogs Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy (and Jim Acosta) are always telling us what a dangerous time it is to be a journalist in America, maybe they could weigh in on this attack on a reporter?

The violent destruction of an effigy of a Minnesota journalist – @lizcollin – by protesters standing in the driveway of her home needs to be immediately denounced by the @mnspj and other journalists. This behavior is dangerous, harassing, and threatening. https://t.co/zcv78syp01 — Michael Brodkorb (@mbrodkorb) August 17, 2020

“Protesters.”

In June, I tweeted that the @mnspj has abdicated its responsibilities by remaining silent as Minnesota journalists, including independent and freelance journalists, along with their families, have been targeted with threats and harassment by members of the public. — Michael Brodkorb (@mbrodkorb) August 17, 2020

The message on the back of the effigy of Collin that was beaten in the driveway of her home referenced her work as a journalist. This violent protest was meant to intimidate a journalist in Minnesota. This behavior needs to be denounced by the @mnspj and other journalists. pic.twitter.com/FD1rd0KwsU — Michael Brodkorb (@mbrodkorb) August 17, 2020

That's an unlawful assembly. Depriving people of the use of their property and public access. Making physical threats of violence. Conspiracy to commit crime. — My Oath Never Expires 🇺🇸 (@Gunalizer) August 18, 2020

Thug behavior from thugs. Imagine that. This is what you get when you defund the police. #Minnesota — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) August 18, 2020

Terrorists. Not protesters. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) August 18, 2020

Intimidating people at their homes isn't legitimate protest and is a form of terrorism. I don't care how much wrongthink they spread. The failure of the media to denounce these forms of protest is an indictment of our media landscape. — No Name is Safe (@themaninbpt) August 18, 2020

Agree, and where are the police? Since when can you protest in someone's driveway? — Quarantined Ego (@MyAlteredEgo) August 18, 2020

This counterproductive media stunt at a private residence is abhorrent and sets the stage for direct violence against journalists. We have already seen growing harassment. — Peter Mitchell (@Slim2021) August 18, 2020

It’s disgusting! Shame on the people who are responsible. This does not help any cause in any way, shape or form. — Steve Thomson (@SteveThomsonMN) August 18, 2020

Perfectly normal behavior for adult human beings. — Regs (@r3gulations) August 18, 2020

This is the wrong voice for BLM — Tina (@Tina6ruckdashel) August 18, 2020

Judging by the last couple months, it's the only one they got. — ATeRSa NDUcC (@ATeRSa_NDUcC) August 18, 2020

This goes way beyond unacceptable. — Corky Gleason (@TerisPlug) August 18, 2020

They just want some bread. So peaceful. — jake ellenberry (@jake_ellenberry) August 18, 2020

Hmmm…people wearing masks & destroying effigies to intimidate & scare people they don't like. Seems like that kind of stuff happened before, only the masks were white & they had hoods too. — RP McMurphy (@redpilldadpua) August 18, 2020

Denunciation is meaningless. Police need to arrest trespassers; you've no right to hold a protest on someone else's private property (or in the middle of the street for that matter). Political will to enforce normal laws is all that's required to quell disorder and it is lacking. — Baud'Dib (@blahblahblah9tn) August 18, 2020

At what point does this become trespassing? Can I get a gang to gather on anybody's private property and carry on like this? Somehow I doubt it. — Geoff Duvet (@JeffDubayHatesU) August 18, 2020

This is a hate crime — Howard_In_CT 🇺🇸 (@How9876543210) August 18, 2020

The rule of law might be the only thing staving off what some of these people really want which is full blown, violent revolution. If they could get away with guillotines they would. — NosceTeIpsum (@althaea16) August 18, 2020

The next step after destroying an effigy of a person in the driveway of their home is to murder the person themselves. This is essentially a death threat. — Morse (@Morse_1978) August 18, 2020

Who printed and paid for the mass produced tshirts? — EJ Haust (@erinhaust) August 18, 2020

This is a mob. An effigy is one step away from a lynching. Where are the police? The mob is trespassing, threatening, harassing… Why are they all not in jail? — Herman Bungholio (@HBungholio) August 18, 2020

Nah, just “peaceful protestors” doing peaceful protestor things. — Hoobs (@RootDown3373) August 18, 2020

It’s time. — Jeffrey Davis (@brojeffdavis) August 18, 2020

Bring Me the News reports:

The protest was organized by the Racial Justice Network, and not Black Lives Matter as has been widely reported by Twin Cities media. The Racial Justice Network is a grassroots organization which is led by Twin Cities activist Nekima Levy-Armstrong. In response to the criticism over the Collin piñata, she had this to say on Twitter:

What I find interesting and sickening is that you are not calling upon @mnspj to denounce the violence, abuse, murder, and condoning of the behavior of killer cops by @lizcollin’s husband Bob KKKroll, head of the Minneapolis Police Federation. His behavior is actually dangerous. https://t.co/BzCPejrZqf — Nekima Levy Armstrong (@nvlevy) August 18, 2020

That makes it OK, then.

