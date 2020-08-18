As Twitchy reported, a lot of people, including Democrats, are wondering how wise it is for Bill Clinton to be speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night in a post #MeToo era, especially when the Democrats have so many more young and progressive voices who could have had the slot.

We’re getting word that Clinton will speak about the Oval Office and how it should be a command center. For commanding interns.

Bill Clinton to say tonight: "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 18, 2020

Clinton obviously found more uses for the Oval Office than previous presidents.

Bill Clinton talking what to do in the Oval Office is high-level comedy https://t.co/K7sZxKEoFv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2020

It’s also a very romantic spot! https://t.co/1kssX5KW8g — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 18, 2020

It's also a good place to enjoy a nice cigar. Allegedly. — Matt Clark (@mattclark4) August 18, 2020

Says the guy who used a lady as a humidor inside same said office — Ease-Del 🇺🇸 (@PancakeBreasts) August 18, 2020

Command Center at the ready. pic.twitter.com/hCq5vMrStx — 9WW (@9waynewomen) August 18, 2020

“I did not have chaos in my Oval Office.” @BillClinton — JWNash24 (@JwNash24) August 18, 2020

Well if anyone knows how to use The Oval Office, it’s Bill. — Jeffrey Kaninski (@therealcpw) August 18, 2020

Thank you for advice on what to do in the Oval Office Bill — john (@johnPrang) August 18, 2020

It’s like Ted Kennedy giving a lecture on car safety or Anthony Weiner leading a talk on social media etiquette. — Gurgun (@Gurgun1989) August 18, 2020

Sometimes the Oval Office is a command center, and sometimes it’s Hef’s Grotto. pic.twitter.com/CNHGBisKmM — Danny Hellman (@dannyhellman) August 18, 2020

Better a storm center than a knock shop, Bill. — The Old and Unimproved Dave (@OldUnimproved) August 18, 2020

I remember when it was a porn studio! — AJswimmer231 (Notable Exception) (@jswimmer231) August 18, 2020

Anything is better than what Clinton turned it into. — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) August 18, 2020

How ironic and ridiculous. — Sohali (@sohali2012) August 18, 2020

Uhh, let's ask Monica about her time with you in the "command center"…. — Odamma bin Drinkin (@ADClarkeQ17) August 18, 2020

they really could have done without him. That's embarrassing. — Erin jensen (@Jense1492) August 18, 2020

He’s missed an excellent chance to slink off quietly. — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) August 18, 2020

the irony in this is to much to handle. — twister (@mattdevwegs) August 18, 2020

From the man that defiled the Oval Office… — Crabby Cakes (@crabby_cakes1) August 18, 2020

He needs to avoid that topic pic.twitter.com/WOOWXX57gh — mom mommy mom mom mommy (@V5mommy) August 18, 2020

They really made a mistake dragging Clinton out of mothballs for this thing.

