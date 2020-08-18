As Twitchy reported, a lot of people, including Democrats, are wondering how wise it is for Bill Clinton to be speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night in a post #MeToo era, especially when the Democrats have so many more young and progressive voices who could have had the slot.

We’re getting word that Clinton will speak about the Oval Office and how it should be a command center. For commanding interns.

Clinton obviously found more uses for the Oval Office than previous presidents.

They really made a mistake dragging Clinton out of mothballs for this thing.

