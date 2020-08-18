A lot of Democrats didn’t see the need for Bill Clinton to speak at the Democratic National Convention — and certainly not on the same day photos surfaced of him getting a shoulder massage from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Still, they gave him a few minutes to give a prerecorded speech, and it gave the American public a glimpse of just how old Clinton is.

Bill Clinton on Pres. Trump: "You have to decide whether to renew his contract or hire someone else." "If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man." https://t.co/g2aifw44ZR pic.twitter.com/SjRQ6rYQlv — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2020

bill clinton is the same age as donald trump — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 19, 2020

Amazing! Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are the same age but Clinton looks like he belongs in a nursing home. — Jefflyonskc (@jefflyonskc) August 19, 2020

He looks like the crypt keeper. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) August 19, 2020

Bill Clinton doesn’t look so hot. pic.twitter.com/WFqnmMMAhT — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) August 19, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Bill Clinton is old. — It is What it Is✍🏼 Wear a Damn Mask (@pollamb) August 19, 2020

bill clinton looks super old. guess i haven't seen him in a while. — whomst that lady (@tweets_so_fresh) August 19, 2020

Bill Clinton is how old? He looks 20-years older than Trump! — Jeannieology (@jeanniology) August 19, 2020

“How old is Bill Clinton? 105?” – my mom. Her DNC commentary remains unmatched — bee (@beatrixarthur) August 19, 2020

Bill Clinton? He looks stressed, old and bad. — d burgess (@d_denita316) August 19, 2020

Bill Clinton is OLD old 😳 #DNC2020 — Omar Clarke (@iamOmarClarke) August 19, 2020

Fun fact: Bill Clinton is now as old as Bob Dole was when they ran against each other in the 1996 presidential election — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 19, 2020

Oh my word, Bill Clinton looks old. — Scot Lehigh (@GlobeScotLehigh) August 19, 2020

Damn son, I’m getting old enough that I don’t usually make these kind of comments, but Bill Clinton is looking like a dude wearing a Bill Clinton Halloween mask from 1998. — Strictly Biznis (@TheRealestBiz) August 19, 2020

Wow. Bill Clinton got old. — Ajay Shah (@ageshah) August 19, 2020

I was just watching Bill Clinton endorse Joe Biden and kept thinking, "Man, he's tired. Good thing he was President 30 years ago." Then I realized that he's endorsing someone for a job that is 3 years older than he is now! Why are these two options SO OLD??? 77 v 74 — Steven Ward (@stevenbward) August 19, 2020

Bill Clinton looks horrible. He looks and sounds like a ninety year old man. Is he sick? Not aging well at all. It’s hard to believe that Trump and him are the same age. 😳 — MJB (@MJBColorado) August 19, 2020

Bill Clinton, 73, looks so bad and very old. President @realDonaldTrump is 74 and looks magnificent. The difference is striking! — Christi Chat (@ChatChristi) August 19, 2020

It’s crazy how old Bill Clinton looks now — kingchaunc (@kingchaunc) August 19, 2020

And why did they drag out bill Clinton? He sounds like 100 years old — Irredeemable Roz (@jeri646) August 19, 2020

Bill Clinton is 3 years younger than Joe Biden and he was president yeaaaaars ago. Joe just trying to get in at this old age…nuts. — Nick (@Nickdoublen123) August 19, 2020

The Democrats just can’t get enough of old white men.

