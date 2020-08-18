A lot of Democrats didn’t see the need for Bill Clinton to speak at the Democratic National Convention — and certainly not on the same day photos surfaced of him getting a shoulder massage from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Still, they gave him a few minutes to give a prerecorded speech, and it gave the American public a glimpse of just how old Clinton is.

The Democrats just can’t get enough of old white men.

