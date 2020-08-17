Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich was supposed to be a big “get” for the Democratic National Convention — he’s a Republican, after all. That fact that he’d passed pro-life legislation and was getting way more speaking time than a Democrat like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ticked off a lot of Democrats, but apparently he had something important to say.

In case no one got his point that America is at a crossroads, Kasich filmed his bit at a literal crossroads. Get it?

John Kasich really managed to hit it out of the park with that move.

