As Twitchy reported, even CNN’s S.E. Cupp is getting strong PBS telethon vibes from the first half-hour or so of the Democratic National Convention, with actress Eva Longoria promising umbrellas and tote bags in exchange for your vote.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway speaks for all of us watching when she says, “I don’t think I can do this.”

I don't think I can do this. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

Idea: Both parties should stream an MST3K version of the other party's convention. Ratings gold. I would totally love to see Trump and Melania watching this and hearing their comments. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

One thing that's fun about watching the DNC is how their messaging is identical to corporate media messaging. What are the odds? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

I will pay cash money for someone at the DNC — ANYONE — to do something exciting over the next two hours. I did not get much sleep last night and I'm going to need someone to spice things up. These pre-recorded, perfectly composed vignettes are not doing it for me. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

One of the things that made 2016 Trump rallies so fascinating was that the campaign didn't pick who sat behind him the way campaigns normally do it — to get attractive women and the right balance of skin color, signage, etc. Instead, you'd get this "here comes everybody" feel — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

and it was oddly fascinating to watch people just looking at their phones, or possibly having had a bit to drink before showing up at the rally, or calling their friends to tell them to look at them on the TV, etc. This ethos continued at the WH in picture composition — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

They'd take pictures of visitors to the Oval Office that looked like they could have been published in a local newspaper. Just line people up in an awkward pose. And in all of these cases, the visuals were utterly captivating BECAUSE they weren't perfect — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

And that is my advice for political parties and campaigns. Reconsider whether you want perfectly polished, perfectly composed ads and videos. You may be surprised how well it goes for you. OK, back to pretending to watch. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

We’ve already gotten our Bruce Springsteen music video.

All it is, is a bunch of Karens and Kens gathered together telling Americans that they know what's best for their lives. — God, Family, Country 🇺🇸 (@OppressedTweets) August 18, 2020

It's brutal. I just painted my bathroom. Think I'll go watch it dry. — TJ is Jack the Wonderdog's person.🐕🚶‍♂️ (@TJisRacerX) August 18, 2020

I'm thinking of just huffing the paint until I can stand it. Can't be worse than sober! 😉 — Johan 🇸🇪🇺🇸 (@JohanNavigator) August 18, 2020

Turn it off. Don’t let them fry your brain. We need you. — Push Past Paralysis (@MarissaMeleske) August 18, 2020

We need you Mollie!

You can do it, for us!

The ones who can't do this! — Obi-wAnn Kenoulter (@leecarter407260) August 18, 2020

Thank you Molly for the play by play! I just can't 🙁😡🤬 — Barbara Rose Briscoe (@BarbaraRoseBri1) August 18, 2020

I didn’t even try — Tom (@tommypvideo) August 18, 2020

Omg. Me too. This is embarrassing and awkward. — Harriet W. (@southern_geo) August 18, 2020

I was able to do 41 mins, surving Clybern, but I had to stop before my head blew up. — Chris Phillips (@ChrisPhillipsTX) August 18, 2020

Seeing a school nurse from Texas wearing a stethoscope and scrubs after 8 pm is staged for optics. — The Tao of Waffle (@htcwaffle) August 18, 2020

In her living room, no less! — Minneapolis Writer (@MplsWriter) August 18, 2020

I couldn't it was horrible. I tried really hard just couldn't do it. Instead I'm filling out my practice ballot for tomorrow's Florida Primary — Tampa Tap Room (@TampaTapRoom) August 18, 2020

2016 had all the action and intrigue at their conventions. This time is so stale. You can only enjoy it if you go for the ridiculousness of it. — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) August 18, 2020

This CGI Cuomo is really good though. — Made in USA (@EatItMiami) August 18, 2020

Of course, they drag out the “Love Gov” to do their presentation on how Joe Biden will deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Needs some background music or something. — Jordan (@JordanLethal) August 18, 2020

Sounds like they’re going to use that one Springsteen track all four nights.

One thing I have learned from Dems under the age of Trump: Never underestimate their ability to destroy themselves in a spectacular fashion for everyone in the nation to watch. All they have to do is be normal, and yet, they can't. — Steven (@SirStevenKJ) August 18, 2020

They are using clips of protesters. Not very wise. — Time Traveller (@James6foot5HIGH) August 18, 2020

I made it all of 2 mins. — Kenneth Kessner (@irishinidaho) August 18, 2020

I have 2 children under the age of 4. They talk all day every day sometimes not even words just loud noises. I'd imagine that's equal to or greater than the intelligence level of the DNCs most intelligent speakers. — Grey Huntley (@GreyHuntley) August 18, 2020

You are one of our last hopes. You have a huge platform. You can do this because you’re helping to save America. We love you for it. Don’t give up, Mollie. 🙏🏻 — Itsbillertime (@itsbillertime1) August 18, 2020

I tried and failed — SamDallas (@ArlingtonSamDal) August 18, 2020

I watched it for 30 seconds. Couldn’t do it. Of course they start with a Hollywood elite. — Scott (@Scott72989630) August 18, 2020

And, she got more time than AOC will — Rico (@RickKendall58) August 18, 2020

Let’s hope they drag out some more Hollywood celebrities … those always resonate with swing-state voters.

