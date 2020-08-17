As Twitchy reported, even CNN’s S.E. Cupp is getting strong PBS telethon vibes from the first half-hour or so of the Democratic National Convention, with actress Eva Longoria promising umbrellas and tote bags in exchange for your vote.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway speaks for all of us watching when she says, “I don’t think I can do this.”

We’ve already gotten our Bruce Springsteen music video.

Of course, they drag out the “Love Gov” to do their presentation on how Joe Biden will deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Sounds like they’re going to use that one Springsteen track all four nights.

Let’s hope they drag out some more Hollywood celebrities … those always resonate with swing-state voters.

