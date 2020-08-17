The best part of this video clip is the little vocal bits from a very shocked and sympathetic Rachel Maddow as Joy Reid explains how people have just now been getting thank-you notes that she sent out weeks ago when her show launched in prime time.

Video: Joy Reid blames the Trump-slowing-the-mail conspiracy on people not getting thank you notes from weeks ago until recently after "The ReidOut" launched pic.twitter.com/4OeQW6E8wU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 18, 2020

Did she mail them from a post office box or did a secret Republican intern at MSNBC put them all in a cardboard box? She should involve the FBI.

Top of the hour coverage — Michael Brennan (@MikeBrennan330) August 18, 2020

So the Convention will focus on this postal conspiracy 😀😃😆😂🤣 — Mr. Brooks (@Skoorbekim) August 18, 2020

Did you email a "Thanks for your comment."? — Gamble VanChunkdrop 🇺🇸 (@vanchunkdrop) August 18, 2020

Just say thank you on Twitter and calm down Jesus Christ — Baron Von Balls (@MalfzRiddimkast) August 18, 2020

The woman is crazy, how ridiculous is this… — Fefe Nero (@FiddlerNero) August 18, 2020

This is insanity. — I'm the moose out front (@opendoorsanity) August 18, 2020

Idiocracy — Jim G. (@JGEE1011) August 18, 2020

She, like the rest of us, are totally used to the postal service moving at LIGHT SPEED. — DinosaursAintReal (@weasel425) August 18, 2020

I'm still getting bills delivered by my mailman…kinda wish the 'conspiracy' was true 🤣 — Carol's Republic ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@charitystartsat) August 18, 2020

She’s insane. That whole network is like a cartoon. — No Bozos (@Scuba200ft) August 18, 2020

Is she still looking for the hackers who posted those blogs on her website? — Sic transit gloria mundi (@scmods604) August 18, 2020

Related: