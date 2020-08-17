The best part of this video clip is the little vocal bits from a very shocked and sympathetic Rachel Maddow as Joy Reid explains how people have just now been getting thank-you notes that she sent out weeks ago when her show launched in prime time.

Did she mail them from a post office box or did a secret Republican intern at MSNBC put them all in a cardboard box? She should involve the FBI.

