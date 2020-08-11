Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris to be his running mate is obviously the big news of the moment, but it would be criminal if we were to overlook this C-SPAN footage of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Czech Republic enjoying a beer while not wearing a mask and not social distancing.

Are we sure it wasn’t a protest?

How great to see people enjoying a beer together outdoors.

