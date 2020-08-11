Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris to be his running mate is obviously the big news of the moment, but it would be criminal if we were to overlook this C-SPAN footage of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Czech Republic enjoying a beer while not wearing a mask and not social distancing.
Sec. of State Mike Pompeo is enjoying a beer with an un-distanced maskless group in the Czech Republic. pic.twitter.com/7t5BKsawp0
— The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2020
Are we sure it wasn’t a protest?
Ok karen👀🙄😆
— gillian 🇺🇸 geeyon (@gillianbdoll) August 11, 2020
The horror. 😱
— catie lord (@tudsgrl) August 11, 2020
Outstanding! I hope he had a couple of beers! 🍻
— CME (@matte5150) August 11, 2020
Bet that’s a round of the great @Pilsner_Urquell
— xematu (@chematu) August 11, 2020
Are you really trying to convince us that you keep your mask on when drinking something?
— moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) August 11, 2020
I find it refreshing to see a scene that depicts some sort of normalcy. I had drinks with my neighbors last weekend. At the same table. Without masks…
— SilverBelle 🇺🇸🦩 (@Silver_Fox_70) August 11, 2020
Same maskless distancing I see outside every restaurant and pub in my blue state…
— 🔥Not So Silent Majority🔥 (@A_M_Washington) August 11, 2020
You can find that in any outside open restaurant in the US.
— Willie Lora (@LoraWMedia) August 11, 2020
Oh noes! They're having fun! And they're doing it in a way they would be allowed to in many outdoor restaurants/gatherings in America today under current opening phases and rules https://t.co/3iuD8NkTZ0
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 11, 2020
Cheers!!!! 🍻
— Jenn (@JennBru2016) August 11, 2020
Cheers 🍻 to Sec Pompeo!
— Connecticut Conservative Trump2020 (@MartinA67498325) August 11, 2020
@SecPompeo Sir, it looks to me like you were hard at work! Amazing what conversations and bonds can be made over a beer or two! I have no doubt, the Czech People found this as refreshing as I did!
— Mike Sprouse (@realconcreteman) August 11, 2020
Prague is the best city.
— C Milanian (@CMilanian) August 11, 2020
I love the Czech Republic.
— Paul Veerer (@peterscranton1) August 11, 2020
I’d have a beer with Pompeo!
— Jack Dixon (@jccdixon33) August 11, 2020
Love seeing these peaceful protests
— JD Sports Betting (@JDBetsFL) August 11, 2020
I'm a little disappointed he didn't knock it out in one swaller….giggles… he seems to be a really good dude.🇱🇷
— AlfredHamblin5 (@AlfredHamblin5) August 11, 2020
They're his Czech mates.
— mediamatt (@mediamatt) August 11, 2020
Good for him, good for them.
— Nancy Whalen (@selltaps) August 11, 2020
Outside in fresh air and sunshine ! Nice! @mikepompeo 😊
— @Kansaspider C Webb (@kansaspider) August 11, 2020
Let's also realize they were all tested before this beer event.
— Svendiggity (@steviet22) August 11, 2020
BTW, you can't go to the Czech Republic and not have beer. That's just wrong.
— RyanE5 (@e5_ryan) August 11, 2020
How great to see people enjoying a beer together outdoors.
