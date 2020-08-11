We’ve heard from plenty of pundits about Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris to be his running mate, but very few are saying what very many are thinking. In his analysis, though, CNN’s Chris Cillizza went ahead and said it out loud, noting that Harris would be ready to step in “if and when Biden decides to step aside.”

Joe Biden made the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone whose resume suggests being ready to step in, if and when Biden decides to step aside. | Analysis by @CillizzaCNN https://t.co/Ek4d6sfGfT — CNN (@CNN) August 11, 2020

"if and when"…….interesting — J R H (@jrhtx64) August 11, 2020

If and when — 🇺🇸Minimander🇺🇸 (@Minimander1) August 11, 2020

“If and when Biden decides to step aside” pic.twitter.com/Hf2FRpNhiD — Stephanie🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸 (@real_Stephanie) August 11, 2020

Gaslighting…. “If and when” LOL! it’s only when. — Luke Vickery (@LukeV14) August 12, 2020

"If and when" This was the plan all along. — MODERN BOHEME (@MOBOHEME) August 12, 2020

At least TRY to disguise the grand plan. — Somebody’sMother (@muscle_mommy) August 12, 2020

"when" really spelling it out aren't ya — Michael_irl (@Ammo_irl) August 12, 2020

Biden hasn't even won and you're already talking him "stepping aside" that's real promising — CJ (@BuckeyeBeachbum) August 12, 2020

Wait — the talk is that he's going to step aside? He isn't even President yet and we're talking about him walking away? — BruinEric (@BruinEric) August 11, 2020

Oops, y’all said the quiet part out loud 🤫 — Chipper Jonesin’ (@bcalhoun27) August 12, 2020

So Biden is stepping aside if he wins??? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 11, 2020

They’re not even trying to hide it anymore. 😳 This needs to be mentioned on the debate stage. — Carrie Hickman (@biginspiredlife) August 12, 2020

Curious ending to your tweet. Is there something about Biden that suggests he may not stay his full term? — Shaner (@shaner5000) August 11, 2020

Wow! It's almost as if they think he isn't fit to do the job. — Some things are obvious (@Jamzta) August 12, 2020

Saying that upfront: placeholder Joe was supposed to step down shortly after in office. — vIаd (@dovgaIec) August 12, 2020

Way to openly admit what we already knew. — JC (@jcinok) August 11, 2020

Even @CNN knows Biden can’t do the job himself. — Julie (@julie_in_cali) August 12, 2020

If and when, the writing is on the wall. — MasksOff4Harambe (@MasksOff4) August 12, 2020

Teeing up 25th amendment…wasting no time — sandy (@sgalicastro) August 12, 2020

If and when he decides to step aside? The boy isn’t even officially the nominee yet. 🤣 — Seriously? (@THATjsthappnd) August 12, 2020

Already setting up the narrative that this isn’t the final ticket 🙄 — American Beauty 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@america_amber) August 11, 2020

IF AND WHEN An outright admission from the media wing of the DNC. — Kyle Addison (@949_Kyle) August 12, 2020

"IF and WHEN" CNN knows Joe Biden is falling apart. He's 900 years old and could croak if he leaves his basement. https://t.co/z2O2WzVQK3 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 12, 2020

CNN literally laying the groundwork for the 25th amendment before they’ve even had the election that’s sooo sad — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 12, 2020

Imagine how awful it must be to be Joe Biden right now. Everyone just assumes you’re dying and know the *hint hint* of your VP pick is the person who’s actually gonna run the country. It’s actually a goddamn tragedy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 12, 2020

Wow you’re already predicting he would die in office yikes — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 12, 2020

Wait, I thought Biden was fully fit for office? He rode a bike! Stelter said so! — Whiskey (@RetroWhiskey) August 12, 2020

“If and when.”

Related: